Apple Glasses leaks and rumors: this is all we hope to see

Virtual reality came first. Then came a wave of AR headsets that were expensive and filled with promises of wild mixed-reality worlds. Apple now appears to be preparing its own pair of smart glasses, finally, seven years after Google Glass and four years after Oculus Rift's debut. These reports have spanned several years, including a story revealed by CNET's Shara Tibken in 2018.

Apple has been in the wings this entire time without headphones, though the company's aspirations in AR have been clear and well-telegraphed on iPhones and iPads for years. Every year, Apple has made significant progress on iOS with its AR tools.

I've used more AR and VR headsets than I can remember, and I've been tracking the entire landscape for years. In many ways, the logical flight path of a future Apple AR headset should be clear simply by studying the pieces already presented. Apple has just acquired VR streaming media company NextVR, and previously acquired headphone lens maker AR Akonia Holographics.

I've had my own thoughts on what the long-rumored headphone might be, and so far the reports feel well aligned to be just that. Like the Apple Watch, which emerged among many other smartwatches and had many features that I'd seen in other ways before, Apple's glasses are probably not going to be a big surprise if you've been following the rhythms of the AR / VR landscape lately.

Do you remember Google Glass? What if Snapchat glasses? Wave HoloLens or Magic jump? Facebook is working on AR glasses, too, and Snap, and also Niantic. The landscape could suddenly fill up quickly.

This is where Apple will likely go based on what has been reported, and how the company could avoid the pitfalls of those previous platforms.

Apple declined to comment.

Normal glasses, first, with a normal name

Getting people to wear AR headphones is difficult. It's hard for me to remember to pack smart glasses and find space to wear them. The majority of them don't support my recipe, either.

Apple always touted the Apple Watch in the first place as a "great watch". I expect the same from your glasses. If Apple manufactures prescription glasses and makes them available, Warby Parker-style, in seasonal frames from their Apple Stores, which might be enough for people if the frames are attractive.

From there, Apple could add AR features and allow newcomers to get used to the experience. Augmented reality is strange, potentially unpleasant, and people will need to know how much is right for them. The original Apple Watch was designed to be viewed for five seconds at a time. Perhaps the same idea is in the works for Apple AR features.

Apple Glass is the new name for glasses. Not surprising, since the watch is Apple Watch, the TV box is Apple TV. Apple could have taken the "Air" route as "AirFrames", but I wonder if these things will ever end tied up.

Lower cost than you think?

A new report from Apple leaker Jon Prosser says a product called Apple Glass will start at $ 499 plus prescription supplements like lenses. That could still raise the price beyond what I pay for my glasses, but still remain in a realm that's not crazy. While HoloLens and Magic Leap cost thousands of dollars, they are not intended for regular consumers. VR headsets cost between $ 200 and $ 1,000, and the Oculus Quest & # 39; s The $ 400 to $ 500 price seems like a good set point. The original iPad started at $ 500. The Apple Watch was almost the same. If the glasses are accessories and are meant to go with a watch, AirPods, and an iPhone, you can't make them cost too much.

powered by iPhone

Qualcomm's AR and VR plans have been telegraphing the next wave of headphones – many of them will be driven by phones. Headsets can be lighter in weight and only have built-in cameras and sensors to measure movement and capture information, while the phone does the heavy lifting and doesn't drain the life of the headset battery.

Apple's flagship device is the iPhone, and it's already loaded with advanced chipsets that can do tons of AR and computer vision computing. You could already handle powering an AR headset now, imagine what could happen in another year or two.

A world of QR codes, and perhaps objects that recognize location

Prosser's report corroborates QR code reports in an upcoming iOS 14 AR app that will launch 3D experiences by scanning a code into a physical location, such as a Starbucks. Apple Glass (es) will scan these codes and use them to quickly start AR experiences.

This idea of ​​QR codes that work for AR is not new: the 2011 Nintendo 3DS released with a pack of QR cards that also worked with an integrated AR game.

Maybe QR codes will help speed up AR by working in the "dumb" world. The latest Apple iPhones have a mysterious U1 chip that may be used to improve precision in AR object placement, and also to more quickly locate other Apple devices that also have the U1 chip. Reports that the tracking tiles will arrive as soon as this year, which could be seen through an iPhone app using AR, could possibly be extended to Apple's glasses. If all Apple objects recognize each other, they could act as beacons in a home. U1 chips could be indoor navigation tools for greater precision.

Try some of the LiDAR-enabled AR apps I can find for iPad Pro 2020, to show meshes. Here's one called Primer, an early build to test wallpaper on walls pic.twitter.com/SatibguyTm – Scott Stein (@jetscott) April 14, 2020

Apple's newest iPad has the sensor technology you need

Apple has already invested heavily in camera arrays that can sense the world from short and long distances. The front TrueDepth camera on every iPhone Face ID from the X it's like a shrunken Microsoft Kinect, and can scan within a few feet, detecting 3D information with enough precision to be used for safe facial scanning. The newest one Lidar rear sensor on iPad Pro 2020 You can scan much further, several meters away. That is the range that the glasses would need.

Apple's iPad Pro Lidar scanner is more for depth detection than scanning for photorealistic objects, according to developers: Dot matrix sent to ping the world is less fine, but good enough to tangle your surroundings and scan a landscape, looking at furniture, people, and more. That Lidar sensor array is reported to be Apple's AR glasses sensors, and it makes perfect sense. The iPad Pro and the upcoming iPhone could end up acting as a live development kit for the sensors of the glasses, but there is already code in iOS 13 indicating a stereoscopic software called "Starboard" and reported iOS 14 compatibility for a handheld remote controller.

How bleeding will the images be?

Will Apple push the forefront of realistic holographic AR, or will it look for style, some key features, and build on it? Without a doubt, the latter. The first Apple Watch was packed with features, but it still lacked some key things other watches had, like GPS and cellular connectivity. So did the first iPhone, which had no app store, 3G or GPS. Apple tends to market its new products doing a few key things very well.

High-end mixed reality headsets like HoloLens 2 and Magic Leap, which showcase advanced 3D effects, are heavy. Smaller, more normal smart glasses, like North Focals or Vuzix Blade, are more like Google Glass; They present pieces of information face to face on a flat 2D screen.

There aren't many lightweight AR headphones yet, but that will change. Pluggable glasses like the nReal Light display some Magic Leap-like 3D graphics, and run using a phone. That is closer to what Apple could be doing.

Apple's dual displays could outperform the competition and offer better image quality for its size. We've already seen lenses with regular-looking lenses that can incorporate waveguides to make images float invisibly. And with the time Apple may have more advanced hardware in store.

Look at AirPods for ease of use and augmented reality audio

I've thought about how AirPods and your instant comfortand strange design, it was an early experiment on how to use Apple hardware directly in our faces It could be accepted and become normal. AirPods are expensive compared to wired buds out of the box, but they're also utilitarian. They are relaxed. Apple Glass needs to feel the same way.

AirPods could also begin to involve spatially conscious audio, to involve location information that might appear and alert someone to perhaps turn on the glasses. Maybe the two of them would work together. Immersive audio is casual, and we do it all the time. Immersive video is difficult and not always necessary. I could see that AR worked as an audio focus first, like a ping. Apple Glass could do global scanning spatial awareness that would allow spatial audio to work.

Apple Watch and AirPods could be excellent companions for Glass

Apple already has a collection of portable devices that connect to the iPhone, and both make sense with glasses. AirPods can be paired for audio (although perhaps the glasses also have their own Bose Frames-type audio), while the watch could be a useful remote control. The Apple Watch already acts as a remote control sometimes, for the Apple TV, or connects with the iPhone camera. Apple's glasses could also watch the watch and expand its display virtually, offering improved extras that show up discreetly, like a halo.

The Apple Watch could also provide something that will be difficult to obtain with hand gestures or touch-sensitive frames in a pair of glasses: haptics. Booming comments about the watch could provide some tactile feedback to virtual things, possibly.

Could Qualcomm and Apple's reconciliation also be about XR?

Qualcomm and Apple they are working together again on future iPhones, and I don't think it's just modems. 5G is a key feature for phones, hands down. But it's also a killer item for the next generation of AR and VR. Qualcomm has already been exploring how remote rendering could allow 5G-capable phones and connected lenses to pair with streaming content and cloud-connected location data. The glasses could eventually stand on their own and use 5G to do advanced computing, in the same way that the Apple Watch eventually works on cell phones.

Qualcomm chipsets are found in almost every autonomous AR and VR headset I can think of (Oculus Quest, HoloLens 2, a wave of new smart glasses, the latest version of Google Glass, Vive Focus). Apple's hardware will likely also interact with some of Qualcomm's emerging XR tools.

Hope iPhone is compatible with other VR and AR too

While Apple Glass may be Apple's biggest focus, it doesn't mean that there cannot, and should not, be competitors. There are tons of smart watches and fitness trackers that work with the iPhone, for example. Where it gets annoying to other trackers and watches is how they get locked in more limited interaction with iOS than Apple Watch. That could be the same in the future, if connected VR and AR headsets can work with a future iOS update. It's where Qualcomm is headed with phone chips, and Google's Android is likely to follow.

Apple's new products tend to be announced months before their arrival, perhaps even longer. The iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod and iPad followed this path. Prosser's report says a first announcement could come alongside the next iPhone in the fall; It's a standard Apple event as originally planned for the precoronavirus (which it probably won't be). Even then, the actual availability could be 2021. This aligns with Shara Tibken's report from long ago in 2018.

Developers would need a great advantage to get used to the development of Apple glasses and make applications work and flow in any Apple design orientation. Apple Glass sounds like the culmination of years of acquisitions, hires, and behind-the-scenes dramas, but they may not come as soon as it seems.