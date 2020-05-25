Apple Helps Authorized Repair Shops With COVID-Related Expenses

In an internal note last week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that it will assist its external repair partners around the world with COVID-19 related expenses such as cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.



All eligible Apple Authorized Service Providers will receive a subsidy from Apple through increased payments for each completed repair. The subsidy is retroactive and the duration offered will depend on the home stay guidelines in each country. Service providers are encouraged to contact their Apple representatives for further details.

To find an Apple Authorized Service Provider in your local area, visit the Get Support page on the Apple website and follow the steps to start a repair.