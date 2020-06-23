Apple is 20% away from worth $ 2 billion

If Apple's shares increase approximately another 20%, the company will reach a market valuation of $ 2 trillion. The magic number the stock needs to reach is $ 461.89.
But can Apple come soon?
Despite all the optimism emanating from WWDC, many analysts remain skeptical that Apple's shares could go much higher, given the amount that has already increased this year.
The consensus price target for Apple shares of the 39 Wall Street analysts who follow the company is approximately $ 343, 6% below its price as of Tuesday morning.
And the highest price target for Apple is just $ 410.60, from China Renaissance Securities analyst Jason Sun.
It remains to be seen if Apple can break those targets, but it is a company that has often proven skeptics wrong.