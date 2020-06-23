Apple is 20% away from worth $ 2 billion

At least seven analysts have raised their price targets on Apple stock following the introduction of iOS 14 and several other new features. Some of them even raised their targets to $ 400 a share. That's about 10% higher than Apple's current share price.

Apple ( AAPL ) The shares rose nearly 2% on Tuesday to approximately $ 364, bringing their annual increase to approximately 25%.

That also brings Apple's market capitalization to nearly $ 1.6 trillion. It is the most valuable company in the United States, and it is also the second best performance in the Dow in 2020, only surpassing its rival. Microsoft ( MSFT ) , which increased nearly 30% and is worth just over $ 1.5 trillion.

If Apple's shares increase approximately another 20%, the company will reach a market valuation of $ 2 trillion. The magic number the stock needs to reach is $ 461.89.