Apple is closing some of the stores it reopened due to an increase in coronavirus cases

The company will close 11 stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona this weekend, it said Friday.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas." Apple ( AAPL ) he said in a statement. "We take this step with great caution as we closely monitor the situation and hope that our teams and clients will return as soon as possible."

The following stores will be closed:

Florida