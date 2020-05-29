Apple is finally selling reconditioned iPhone XRs, but you really shouldn't be buying one

Apple's Refurbished iPhone Store is a great place to shop for older iPhone models, and now Apple has added a new model to the list. The iPhone XR is available in a variety of colors and storage options.Delete non-product link for up to $ 120 off the current $ 599 MSRP. However, while a 16 percent discount on what was recently the world's most popular phone may sound tempting, there are better ways to spend your money.

The Phone XR is not a bad phone, but it is not an excellent one either. In a comparative article, I've detailed the reasons for choosing the cheapest iPhone SE, but with the XR, you'll basically get a slower processor and a lower camera for more money, even if you factor in this discount. And while the XR's 6.1-inch screen is certainly bigger than the SE's 4.7-inch screen, the technology is basically the same.

So you're essentially paying a premium for modern design. If you can't be seen with a freshly released phone from 2016, you should consider the iPhone 11 or a restored iPhone XS. Either option will give you a better camera than the XR, with night mode on the iPhone 11 and 2x optical zoom on the XS. Apple is selling refurbished iPhone XS models for just $ 699, the same price as a new iPhone 11.

Therefore, we recommend spending $ 100 less on a new iPhone SE, or $ 200 more on a new iPhone 11 or a refurbished iPhone XS, than paying $ 499 for a refurbished iPhone XR. But if you have your heart on an iPhone XR, you can find the entire selection on the Apple site.