apple-is-now-worth-$2-trillion

New York (CNN Business) Among its many accomplishments — the iPhone, the iPad, iTunes, the App store — Apple can now boast of one more: It is now worth more than $2 trillion, making it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone.

The iPhone maker’s stock briefly hit the $2 trillion mark Wednesday. Shares have surged almost 60% this year and are at an all-time high. Apple (AAPL), currently trading at nearly $470 a share, is about to become more affordable for average investors to purchase, too.

The company’s stock will split four-for-one at the end of the month, which will cut the price of a single share to about $117. The value of Apple remains the same since the company will simply have more shares trading at a lower price.