Apple is tracking stolen iPhones from its stores

The company is actively disabling stolen iPhones from the screens of its retail stores, rendering them inoperative.
Screenshots of Apple's warning message started to appear on sites like Twitter and Reddit earlier this week amid worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd.
Apple stores, which recently began reopening in the United States after months of closings due to the global pandemic, reported vandalism and theft at various locations, including New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.
"Please go back to Apple Walnut Street," it said. a message, referencing its location in Philadelphia, posted on Twitter. "The device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will receive alerts."
Apple (AAPL) declined to comment on security issues.
However, the effort is not specific to the ongoing protests. The company has long installed special software on its store iPhones to track the whereabouts of stolen items. This software does not come on purchased iPhones.
In a memo sent to employees on Sunday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called Floyd's murder was "senseless" and he promised to donate to human rights groups, including the Fair Justice Initiative.