Apple Joins Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese received a blank check from Netflix for THE IRISHMAN, and it seems the director is eager to stay in the broadcast services business. Deadline has reported that Apple has partnered with Martin Scorsese and Paramount Pictures to bring Scorsese's adaptation of David Grann's best-selling crime thriller "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" to life.

Like THE IRISHMAN, the budget for KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON was getting a bit big, as it is estimated to cost between $ 180 and $ 200 million, which naturally made the studios a little nervous, but nonetheless, it started a bidding war with studios like Universal Pictures and MGM as well as streaming services like Netflix and Apple pursuing the project. It looks like Apple has come out on top, as KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON will be an original Apple movie with Paramount distributing the movie worldwide. This is the second great movie that Apple has gotten hooked on as they also recently acquired the Tom Hanks World War II GREYHOUND movie. The KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON real-life mystery story is about the Indian nation of Osage in Oklahoma in the 1920s, which got quite rich after oil was discovered under their lands. Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed and the spiral of conspiracy, greed and murder became so bad that the FBI had to intervene. Martin Scorsese will direct a screenplay by Eric Roth, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro starring in the film.

A synopsis of "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" through Amazon:

In the 1920s, the richest people per capita in the world were members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. After oil was discovered under their land, the Osages traveled in chauffeured cars, built mansions, and sent their children to study in Europe. Then one by one the Osage began to be killed. The family of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, became a primary target. One of his relatives was shot. Another was poisoned. And it was only the beginning, as more and more Osage died under mysterious circumstances, and many of those who dared to investigate the murders were killed. As the death toll increased, the newly created FBI took over the case, and the young director, J. Edgar Hoover, turned to a former Texas Ranger named Tom White to try to unravel the mystery. White assembled an undercover team, including a Native American agent who infiltrated the region, and along with the Osage began to expose one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

Given the current state of the world at the moment, it's hard to say exactly when production on KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON will start, but Martin Scorsese joked earlier this year with Premiere that the film will likely be Western in style. "We think it's a western,"Scorsese said."It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma. There are certainly cowboys, but they have cars and also horses. The film is primarily about the Osage, an Indian tribe given horrible territory, who loved it because they told themselves that white people would never be interested in it. Then we discovered oil there, and for about ten years the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, as with the mining regions of Yukon and Colorado, the vultures disembark, the white man arrives, the European and everything is lost. There, the underworld had so much control over everything that he was more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian."

