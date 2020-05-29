Apple maintains supremacy in the wearables market with 21.2 million units shipped in the first quarter of 2020

Apple maintained its consummate leadership in the global wearable market in the first quarter of this year, according to research by IDC.



According to the report, Apple's lot grew by 13.3 million units, or 59.9 percent year-over-year, giving it a 23.7 percent market share.

Despite difficulties in the Apple Watch supply chain, the company performed well thanks to its Beats and AirPods range (the report treats "hearables" as a subset of wearables).

IDC attributed the strong demand for irAirPods‌ and Beats to the current health crisis and the growing number of people who work from home and need hearing aids.

"Consumers clamored for these sophisticated headphones not only for the ability to reproduce audio, but also to help them increase productivity, as many of them were forced to work from home and looked for ways to reduce surrounding noise while staying connected. to their smart phones and smart assistants. "

Xaiomi ranked second after Apple, with 10.1 million units shipped in the first quarter of this year, representing a 14 percent market share.



Samsung, Huawei and Fitbit were the other major companies that made up the rest of the wearable device market in the report. Global shipments of handheld devices grew 29.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019, totaling 72.6 million units.

Production of Apple's wireless over-the-ear headphone rumors is already underway, and Apple's Global Virtual Developer Conference in June could be a good opportunity to introduce them.

Apple is also expected to debut Powerbeats Pro in four new colors soon, so there seems to be plenty of reason for Apple to be confident in maintaining its dominance in the wearable market going forward.