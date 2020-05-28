Apple makes it harder to avoid annoying macOS update notifications

With the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 and related security updates for macOS Mojave and High Sierra earlier this week, Apple makes it difficult for users to ignore available software updates and stay on their current versions of the operating system.



The following release notes are included in the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 release notes:

– New major versions of macOS are no longer hidden when using the softwareupdate (8) command with the –ignore flag This change also affects macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra after installing Security Update 2020-003.

For users who are still running an older major version of macOS such as Mojave or High Sierra, the Software Update panel in System Preferences usually displays a highlighted update button for Catalina and a notification badge on the System Preferences icon on the Dock but so far knowledgeable users able to hide those items using the software update – ignore "macOS Catalina" command in Terminal application.

After updating to macOS 10.15.5 or Security Update 2020-003, this command no longer works, and Terminal displays the following message:

Ignore software updates is deprecated.

The ability to ignore individual updates will be removed in a future release of macOS.

As documented in a discussion thread on our forums, there are some additional commands that can be used to temporarily remove notifications, but it's clear that Apple wants as many users as possible to update their Macs with all the latest updates from the operating system.