Apple is working on a redesigned version of the Leather Loop gang that could be as early as next month, according to leaked information shared on Reddit today and by 9to5Mac.



Updated bands appear to have more distinct ridges that do not extend to the edge of the band and, for some colors, decorative borders in a different color. The photos shared on Reddit show the bands in brown with two decorative border colors, red, orange, black and blue. Instead of buttoning up with a bow, the redesigned version uses magnets to close.

It's unclear why Apple would redesign the existing Leather Loop band, which has been available since the launch of the original Apple Watch in 2015. The new models could offer improved breathability, better water resistance, or both, and Apple could expand the Availability for smaller "Apple Watch" models.

The current leather loop bands only fit the 44mm pApple Watch‌, and the leaked images appear to represent two sizes. There is also a possibility that Leather Loop bands will continue to exist and that these bands are something else as they do not have a loop design.



The person who shared the images on Reddit says they are from a local store in Vietnam that called the gangs "experimental units for the next generation of" Apple Watch. " 9to5Mac He says he was also contacted by a tipster with similar images, and that source said the new "Apple Watch" bands could be featured as early as next month, perhaps during Apple's WWDC announcements and product launches.



Apple often updates the band colors ‌Apple Watch‌ alongside major events, so it wouldn't be unusual for new band colors and band options to come out in the summer.



It is not known when these bands will come out, nor is it clear if they are actually bands designed by Apple or if they are a fake version, so we will have to wait to see if Apple really releases them.