Apple Obtained Patent for Socially Distant Group Selfie Software

The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded Apple a patent for the software that would allow "synthetic group selfies" or socially distant group selfies.

The software would allow a user to invite others to participate in a group selfie that would organize multiple people into a single image. It would remove the background image from other users' selfies and place them in the user's photo.

While it appears Apple applied for the patent in response to the pandemic, the tech giant originally applied for the patent in 2018 and received it on June 2.

It remains to be seen if Apple decides to go ahead with the proprietary software, but it would be the perfect way for people to create memories of each other while still distancing themselves socially.