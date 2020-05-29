Apple Pay Promo Offers 30% Discount From Ray-Ban

Apple sends promotional Apple Pay emails on a regular basis, and this week's offer offers a 30 percent discount on Ray-Ban custom sunglasses or eyeglasses when using ‌Apple Pay AP and promo code APPLEPAY at the end of the purchase.



The agreement applies only to custom orders on the Ray-Ban.com website, and the promotion is valid until June 3, 2020. The Ray-Ban website features a custom lab that allows users to choose between 37 styles, 149 types of lenses and 290 color options.

Sunglasses price varies by style chosen and accessories, but prices exceed $ 100. Apple's promotional email also highlights other retailers that accept ‌Apple Pay‌, such as Daily Harvest, Old Navy, Pacsun and Bath & Body Works.