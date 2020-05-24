Apple promotes Apple TV + for kids in new ad

Apple today shared a new "Next Generation" ad featuring Apple TV + content for kids.

"Original series and movies to inspire the next generation of dreamers, explorers, and believers. All on ‌Apple TV‌ +," says the video description.

The ad features the children's shows ‌Apple TV‌ + "Ghost Writer", "Helpsters", "Snoopy in Space" and the short film "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth".

The announcement is part of Apple's campaign to increase ‌Apple TV‌ + subscriptions amid stiff competition from other rival streaming services, such as Disney + and Netflix, which have a slew of content targeting kids. Earlier this week, rumors suggested that Apple is considering buying some older shows, in addition to their original productions, to make the ‌Apple TV‌ + library more competitive.