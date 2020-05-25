Apple reissues numerous iOS app updates, potentially related to recent bug & # 39; This app is no longer shared & # 39;

In the past few hours, multiple MacRumors readers reported seeing dozens or even hundreds of pending app updates showing up in the App Store on their iOS devices, including many apps that users have recently updated. In many cases, the dates listed in these new app updates extend up to ten days.



Apple has not shared any information on why updates are reissued for these already updated apps, but some users suspect it may be related to the recent "This app is no longer shared with you" issue that was preventing some users from launching certain applications unless they are downloaded or removed and then reinstalled.

There may be a problem with an expired certificate or other application-sharing credential, and Apple has had to reissue these updates to include a valid certificate in each of the affected applications to fix the problem.

So if you are seeing an unusual number of app updates available in the ‌App Store‌, you are not alone.