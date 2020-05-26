Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Status Management Features, Browser Freeze Solution

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.5, the fifth delmacOS Catalina operating system update that was released in October 2019. macOS Catalina 10.15.5 comes two months after the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, which introduced communication limits for screen time.
OSmacOS Catalina 10.15.5 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac application store using the Update function in the System Preferences application.
The OSmacOS Catalina 10.1 10.15.5 update introduces a new Battery Health Management feature for Mac notebooks. Battery Health Management is intended to extend the overall battery life of a Mac by reducing the rate of chemical aging.
Battery Health Management analyzes the health of a laptop's battery and its charging pattern, and in some cases will preserve battery life and life by not charging a MacBook to its full capacity. Keeping a MacBook charged to its maximum capacity at all times can reduce battery status.
When a plugged-in Mac is used and the battery stays full at all times, the Battery Status Management feature will activate and stop for a full charge.
Battery Health Management is an optional feature that can be disabled through the System Preferences app, with instructions available in our How To.
The OSmacOS Catalina 10.1 10.15.5 update also addresses an issue that caused large data transfers to RAID volumes to freeze the Finder application. With the update, large data transfers will no longer cause Finder to stop responding.
After installing macOS Catalina 10.15.4, some Mac users started to experience occasional system crashes, mainly caused by large file transfers. The new update should fix the problem successfully. The full Apple release notes for CatalmacOS Catalina 10.15.5 are below.
OSmacOS Catalina 10.15.5 introduces battery status management in Energy Saver settings for laptops, an option to control the automatic importance of video tiles in FaceTime group calls, and controls to adjust the built-in calibration of your Pro XDR display. The update also improves the stability, reliability and security of your Mac.
Battery Health Management
– Battery status management to help maximize battery life for Mac notebooks
– Power Saver preference panel now shows battery status and recommends if battery needs service
– Option to disable battery status management
– For more information, visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211094
TFaceTime Prominence Preference
– Option to control automatic prominence in group calls FaceTime so that the video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks
Calibration adjustment for Pro Display XDR
– Controls to adjust the built-in calibration of your Pro Display XDR by adjusting the white point and luminance for a precise match to your own screen calibration target
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.
– Fixes an issue that can prevent Reminders from sending notifications for recurring reminders
– Fixes an issue that may prevent password entry on the login screen
– Fixes an issue where System Preferences would continue to display a notification badge even after installing an update
– Resolves an issue where the built-in camera may not be detected when trying to use it after using a video conferencing application
– Fixed an issue for Mac computers with the Apple T2 security chip where internal speakers may not appear as a sound output device in sound preferences
– Fix a stability issue with uploading and downloading media files from iCloud Photo Library while your Mac is asleep
– Addresses a stability issue when transferring large amounts of data to RAID volumes
– Fixes an issue where the Decrease Movement Accessibility preference did not slow down animations in a FaceTime group call
