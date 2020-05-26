Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Status Management Features, Browser Freeze Solution

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.5, the fifth delmacOS Catalina‌ operating system update that was released in October 2019. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 comes two months after the release of ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4, which introduced communication limits for screen time.



OSmacOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac application store using the Update function in the System Preferences application.

The OSmacOS Catalina 10.1 10.15.5 update introduces a new Battery Health Management feature for Mac notebooks. Battery Health Management is intended to extend the overall battery life of a Mac by reducing the rate of chemical aging.

Battery Health Management analyzes the health of a laptop's battery and its charging pattern, and in some cases will preserve battery life and life by not charging a MacBook to its full capacity. Keeping a MacBook charged to its maximum capacity at all times can reduce battery status.



When a plugged-in Mac is used and the battery stays full at all times, the Battery Status Management feature will activate and stop for a full charge.

Battery Health Management is an optional feature that can be disabled through the System Preferences app, with instructions available in our How To.

The OSmacOS Catalina 10.1 10.15.5 update also addresses an issue that caused large data transfers to RAID volumes to freeze the Finder application. With the update, large data transfers will no longer cause Finder to stop responding.

After installing ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.4, some Mac users started to experience occasional system crashes, mainly caused by large file transfers. The new update should fix the problem successfully. The full Apple release notes for CatalmacOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 are below.