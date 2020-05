HBO Max now available on Apple TV and iOS devices

HBO Max launched today and is now available on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Replacing HBO Now, WarnerMedia's new streaming service combines HBO content with shows and movies from Warner Bros and Turner TV.

The service is available as a native app on ‌Apple TV‌ HD and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, but owners of second and third generation andApple TV‌ will need AirPlay HBO Max content …