Apple Reopens ~ 100 More Retail Stores in the United States This Week with Focus on Sidewalk Pickup and Store Service

Apple plans to make approximately 100 more stores in the United States this week in states that include California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas and more.



Apple began reopening stores in the United States on May 11, and around 25 stores have opened at this time. Many of the Apple stores that will reopen starting tomorrow will be limited to store pickup and repair.

In the Bay Area where Apple is located, for example, stores including Apple Burlingame, Apple Corte Madera, Apple Hillsdale, and Apple Union Square, the iconic San Francisco location, are reopening their doors, but only for pick-ups and repairs .

Customers will not be able to enter the store, as local guidelines state that nonessential stores with a sidewalk store can only provide sidewalk pickup orders at this time. Stores located in shopping malls still can't open, so stores like Valley Fair will remain closed. However, in other areas, stores may reopen for customers.

Apple in a statement to 9to5Mac He said he is committed to reopening his stores "in a very thoughtful way."

This week we will be serving customers in many locations across the US again. USA For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer only curbside or storefront service, where we provide online order picking and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open to walk-in customers and encourage all check the website of your local store for more information on the hours at your preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for phone or chat support. We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful way with the health and safety of our customers and equipment as our top priority, and we hope to see our customers again soon.

Apple Store employees in the United States have been preparing for store openings over the past week, and have been trained in new procedures for handling products and interacting with customers over the weekend.

9to5Mac It has a full list of stores that will reopen this week and details on whether customers can enter the store or if the location is limited to pick-ups.

Arizona (Service and Store Sales):

– Arrowhead (Glendale)

– Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler)

– La Encantada (Tucson)

– SanTan Village (Gilbert)

– Scottsdale Fashion Plaza (Scottsdale)

– Scottsdale Quarter (Scottsdale)

California (service and store sales):

– Carlsbad (Carlsbad)

– Fashion Valley (San Diego)

– North County (Escondido)

– Rancho Otay (Chula Vista)

– State Street (Santa Barbara)

– UTC (San Diego)

California (Service and Store Sales):

– 4th street (Berkeley)

– Apple Park Visitor Center (Cupertino)

– Bay Street (Emeryville)

– Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek)

– Burlingame (Burlingame)

– Castaño Street (San Francisco)

– Wood Cut (Wood Cut)

– El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)

– Fashion Island (Newport Beach)

– Infinite Loop (Cupertino)

– Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)

– Los Gatos (Los Gatos)

– Palo Alto (Palo Alto)

– Promenade Temecula (Temecula)

– Stanford (Palo Alto)

– Union Square (San Francisco)

– Victoria Gardens (Rancho Cucamonga)

California (Sidewalk Sales and Service):

– Brea shopping center (Brea)

– Hillsdale (San Mateo)

– Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)

– Plaza Santa Rosa (Santa Rosa)

– South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)

– The oaks (Thousand Oaks)

Florida (Service and Store Sales):

– Adventure (Adventure)

– Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

– Brickell City Center (Miami)

– Punta Coco (Estero)

– Dadeland (Miami)

– Lincoln Road (Miami Beach)

– The falls (Miami)

– The Galleria (Fort Lauderdale)

– The Gardens Mall (Palm Beach Gardens)

– Shops by the water (Naples)

– Wellington Green (Wellington)

Georgia (Service and Store Sales):

– Augusta (Augusta)

Georgia (Showcase and Sales Service):

– Avalon (Alpharetta)

– Cumberland Mall (Atlanta)

– Lenox Square (Atlanta)

– Georgia Mall (Buford)

– Perimeter (Atlanta)

Indiana (Showcase and Sales Service):

– University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

Kansas (Service and Store Sales):

– Leawood (Leawood)

Kentucky (Showcase and Sales Service):

– FayetteMall (Lexington)

– Oxmoor (Louisville)

Michigan (Sidewalk Sales and Service):

– Briarwood (Ann Arbor)

– Eastwood Towne Center (Lansing)

– Partridge Creek (Clinton Township)

– Somerset (Troy)

– Twelve Robles (Novi)

Missouri (Showcase and Sales Service):

– Country Club Plaza (Kansas City)

– Saint Louis Galleria (Saint Louis)

– West County (St. Louis)

Nevada (Service and Store Sales):

– Summerlin (Las Vegas)

– Sierra Summit (Reno)

– City Square (Las Vegas)

New Mexico (Service and Store Sales):

– ABQ Uptown (Albuquerque)

New York (Sidewalk Sales and Service):

– Eastview (Victor)

Ohio (Showcase and Sales Service):

– Crocker Park (Westlake)

– Easton Town Center (Columbus)

– Eton (Woodmere)

– Kenwood Towne Center (Cincinnati)

– Polaris Fashion Place (Columbus)

– Summit Shopping Center (Akron)

– The Greene (Beavercreek)

Oregon (Service and Store Sales):

– Pioneer Place (Portland)

Pennsylvania (Service and Store Sales):

– Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

South Carolina (Service and Store Sales):

– Haywood Mall (Greenville)

Tennessee (Service and Store Sales):

– Cool Springs Galleria (Franklin)

– West Town Shopping Center (Knoxville)

Texas (Service and Store Sales):

– Barton Creek (Austin)

– Baybrook (Friendswood)

– Northside Domain (Austin)

– First Colony Mall (Sugar Land)

– Highland Village (Houston)

– Houston Galleria (Houston)

– La Cantera (San Antonio)

– Memorial City (Houston)

– North Star (San Antonio)

– The Woodlands

– Willowbrook Mall (Houston)

Texas (Showcase and Sales Service):

– Cielo Vista shopping center (El Paso)

– Knox Street (Dallas)

– NorthPark Center (Dallas)

– Galleria Dallas (Dallas)

– Southlake City Square (Southlake)

– University Park Village (Fort Worth)

Utah (Showcase and Sales Service):

– City Creek Center (Salt Lake City)

– Fashion place (Murray)

– Station Park (Farmington)

Virginia (Service and Store Sales):

– Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach)

– MacArthur Center (Norfolk)

Wisconsin (Showcase and Sales Service):

– Hilldale (Madison)

These store openings are in addition to the stores that reopened earlier this month. Apple has also opened 12 of its locations in Canada and has reopened stores in South Korea, Australia, Austria and Italy. Apple also plans to reopen stores in Japan and Sweden this week.

Once the new store openings in the US are completed. In the US, Apple will have around 130 stores operating in the country.