Apple to start reopening stores in Japan this week

Apple will begin reopening its retail stores in Japan this week after being closed for months due to the global health crisis.



BloombergMark Gurman notes that Apple's website says stores in Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae will reopen on May 27. The reopening dates of the country's other eight Apple stores have not yet been released.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the country's national state of emergency, ending restrictions in the remaining areas where the order was still in effect, one week ahead of schedule.

Apple has reopened stores in Australia, Germany, Austria, South Korea, Switzerland, and some stores in Italy and the United States.

The company is taking security measures as it gradually reopens its stores worldwide. These include door temperature controls, limited occupancy, and a renewed emphasis on one-on-one service. As an alternative to entering some physical stores, customers can also expect to see pick-up and drop-off options on the sidewalk.