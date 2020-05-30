Apple TV acquires the Hedy Lamarr series directed by Gal Gadot

After initially settling on Showtime, the next limited series focused on actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) moved to Apple TV + with a direct order of eight episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The limited series was originally slated to run on Showtime and has been in process for nearly two years, but after the cable network was unable to give it a proper serial order, the tech giant's new streaming service acquired the project. The concept for the series grew out of Gadot and her husband and producer partner Jason Varsano, who will be executive producing through his Pilot Wave banner, alongside producer Sarah Treem (The issue), Warren Littlefield (The Maid's Tale) and Katie Robbins (The last tycoon)

Hedy Lamarr, born in Austria, was a popular actress in the 1940s, starring in films like Algiers, Boom town, I take this woman, Comrade X, Come live with me and Samson and Delilah. However, she is most famous for her work as an inventor. During World War II, he helped create a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes using spectrum and frequency. Today, this same technology is used to enable Bluetooth and WiFi. At the age of 85, Lamarr passed away from heart disease in 2000.

Gal Gadot will be seen soon in a series of high-profile projects including: the highly anticipated sequel. Wonder Woman 1984 which will be released in August; Death on the nile opposite Armie Hammer and Annette Bening; and Red notice starring opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.