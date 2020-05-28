Apple TV +, COVID-19 API, AR glasses and more: Macworld Podcast episode 700

In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it's about your hot shots. We'll respond to your thoughts on Apple TV +, the Apple / Google API COVID-19, Apple's rumored AR lenses, and more.

This is episode 700 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 700

RAVpower draw

To commemorate episode 700 of the Macworld Podcast, we teamed up with RavPower to give away their PD 90W Gallium Nitride Wall Charger. We have three lucky winners of this great device that you can use to charge your MacBook Pro in less time.

Here are the winners (we are not disclosing full names for privacy). If you are a winner, we will contact you to get your prize.

Bob B. from California

Dave G. from California

Marshelia K. of Nebraska

If you haven't won and still want the charger, RavPower offers a special promo code that you can use on Amazon. You can get the charger for $ 46.99 (regularly $ 54.99). Learn more about this agreement.

Your hot shots

This is a special edition of the program where we present your best shots from Macworld's social networks. The hot shots are his reactions to the Macworld stories and other events in the Apple world. We will share what you wrote, and offer you our thoughts.

Apple / Google COVID-19 API: Craig Gallie

AR glasses rumor: Paul Veenker

AR glasses rumor: Luis Angel

AR glasses rumor: Martin Pridgeon

AR glasses rumor: James Mcatear

