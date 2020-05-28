Apple TV + lands Scorsese movie starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio

Apple TV + obtained the rights to broadcast a new Martin Scorsese movie, Assassins of the flower moon.

As reported by DeadlineThe movie has already cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in lead roles, and has reportedly delayed Apple by around $ 200 million. While Deadline notes that the deal is imminent, later WSJ apparently the report confirms that it has been closed. From the deadline:

The deal, which requires Apple to finance itself and become the creative studio, gives the film a hybrid situation and the best of both worlds. The film will have a wide theatrical release through Paramount before becoming the biggest movie title yet on Apple's streaming service. A big priority was that this was a full-scale western, and that was important to Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro and film producers Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas on Imperative.

The deal is the second acquisition of heavyweight movies Apple has recently made, also taking up Greyhound, a WWII movie starring Tom Hanks.

This new movie is based on the book. Flower Moon Killers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, a book about a series of murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma. The film is set in the 1920s and follows the discovery of oil deposits beneath the aforementioned Native American lands. The deadline states that "the subsequent investigation established the FBI and was a pivotal moment in the evolution of the United States since its border era."

As mentioned, the deal means Apple will finance the movie and appear as the creative studio. Paramount will distribute a "broad theatrical release" before it hits Apple's TV + streaming platform. Paramount describes it as "the biggest movie title yet" on the service.