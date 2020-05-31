Apple TV + Moves Forward with FRAGGLE ROCK Complete Restart Order – Newsdio

Apple TV + has been giving fans a little treat during quarantine with new shorts from the classic series Fraggle Rock. While they've done well to dip their toes in the water, and fans have been watching the weekly episodes, the broadcaster has decided to go ahead with a full order for the series for the children's show, which they have titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On!.

Apple said the series, which is full of adorable Jim Henson the puppet characters will present "new songs and adventures, in the same spirit as the classic". The complete series will feature original artists Dave Goelz (Boober, Uncle Traveling Matt) and Karen Prell (Red and Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (Community) will serve as showrunners. Harvey Mason Jr. (Zoey's Infinite Playlist) is the executive producer of music and will continue to emphasize musical fun.

My kids loved the weekly shorts from Fraggle Rock, and we are excited to order the full series! You've been watching Catch up now with Apple TV +.