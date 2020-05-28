Apple TV + orders Fraggle Rock reboot to series

After reviving the iconic Jim Henson series in late April with a special set of quarantine episodes, Apple TV + is ready to continue its immersion in the world of Fraggle Rock since they have ordered a whole series restarted, according to Collider.

RELATED: Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Teaser: Apple TV + Reviving Classic Series

The new series will see Community vets Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson act as showrunners alongside music executive producer Harvey Mason Jr.Zoey's Infinite Playlist), with Yariv Milchan (The lighthouse), Michael Schaefer (Ad Astra), John Tartaglia (Sesame Street) and Rita Peruggi (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) also all united in diverse production capacities.

Last month's special short film collections, titled Rock On!I watched beloved original series characters Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt return for new stories and classic songs with special guests like Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and Ziggy Marley, all filmed from the artists' houses according to the global quarantine.

RELATED: Amanda Jones Exclusive Track From Apple Home Series Soundtrack



The original series, which premiered on HBO in 1983, featured a world populated by a mix of human characters and Fraggle Rock puppets. Initial plans for the film had the main characters Gogo, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and Red leaving their Fraggle Rock home and interacting with humans.