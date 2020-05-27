Apple will reopen about 100 stores in the US USA, most with sidewalk pickup

Apple plans to reopen about 100 stores in the US. USA, primarily with curbside pickup, but some with walk-in service, the company said Tuesday. Apple closed stores around the world as the new coronavirus pandemic spread, but slowly opened them based on local health data. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama.

Under Apple's new procedures, walk-in stores will require customers and employees to undergo temperature checks and wear masks before entering. Apple will provide skins to customers who don't have any. Social distancing rules will limit the number of people in the store at the same time, which Apple said could create delays for customers who don't have an appointment.

Apple plans to allow customers to manage display products, as before.

"Throughout the day, we conduct enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and high-traffic areas," Apple Chief Retail Sales Deirdre O & # 39; Brien wrote in a letter to customers.

Apple has stores in several states where local rules would have allowed it to open, but it didn't immediately. The company has relied on local data down to the city level, sometimes even reopening in the same US state. USA At different times.

The company began closing its stores in China in January and reopened them in mid-March. Days later, Apple closed all stores outside of mainland China when the virus spread across the world. Stores reopened outside the Greater China region in mid-April, beginning in South Korea, and have continued through Europe, Asia, and the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2020