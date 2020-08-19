apple-worth-$2,000,000,000,000

It only took Apple (AAPL) about two years to go from being the first American company to top the $1 trillion market valuation mark to becoming America’s first $2 trillion giant.

Apple surpassed the $2 trillion market cap mark Wednesday morning, continuing an iMazing run for the stock — which has now gained nearly 60% this year.

The iPhone maker passed Saudi Aramco, which was briefly worth $2 trillion late last year, to become the most valuable company on the planet last month.

Apple could soon have some more company in the $2 trillion club though. Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are approaching the magical milestone too.

