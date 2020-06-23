Apple's iOS 14 borrows some Android features

As part of the changes to iOS 14, the iPhone home screen will look more like an Android device. IPhone users will soon be able to pin widgets or shortcuts to features found within an app, on their home screens. Now they can be stacked or customized based on work, activity or travel. Widgets have long been part of Android devices, as well as Windows phones.
Beyond that, Apple's new App Library automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don't have to scroll through multiple pages, similar to the Android app drawer.
Apple also seems to have been inspired by a rival product to tackle a trouble spot for some iPhone users: videos (and FaceTime calls) that take over the entire screen when you perform some other function. Users will now be able to multitask and switch to other applications while still watching a video with a feature called Picture in Picture. Samsung Galaxy phones have been able to do this for years.
Android is not the only place where Apple seems to be taking inspiration. His new updates for group chats, like mentioning people directly, have been popular features on WhatsApp and the Slack messaging app in the workplace. Apple will also allow you to post conversations at the top of your inbox. Pinning individual messages is a widely used feature in Slack.