Apple's iOS 14 borrows some Android features

Monday, Apple ( AAPL ) unveiled a long list of updates coming to its new iPhone operating system, iOS 14, at its annual World Developers Conference, some of which borrowed from features previously introduced by other tech companies, including Loose ( JOB ) , WhatsApp from Facebook and, of course, Android, owned by Google.

As part of the changes to iOS 14, the iPhone home screen will look more like an Android device. IPhone users will soon be able to pin widgets or shortcuts to features found within an app, on their home screens. Now they can be stacked or customized based on work, activity or travel. Widgets have long been part of Android devices, as well as Windows phones.

Beyond that, Apple's new App Library automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don't have to scroll through multiple pages, similar to the Android app drawer.

Apple also introduced a major new feature called App Clips, which offers a small part of an app to use when it's needed, like ordering food from a restaurant or paying for parking. It's a concept similar to Google's Instant App feature, which was first announced in 2016. With Google's tool, apps and games can run without being installed, allowing users to test them first.