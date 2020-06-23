Apple's iOS 14 borrows some Android features

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


Monday, Apple (AAPL) unveiled a long list of updates coming to its new iPhone operating system, iOS 14, at its annual World Developers Conference, some of which borrowed from features previously introduced by other tech companies, including Loose (JOB), WhatsApp from Facebook and, of course, Android, owned by Google.

As part of the changes to iOS 14, the iPhone home screen will look more like an Android device. IPhone users will soon be able to pin widgets or shortcuts to features found within an app, on their home screens. Now they can be stacked or customized based on work, activity or travel. Widgets have long been part of Android devices, as well as Windows phones.

Here is everything you need to know about iOS 14

Beyond that, Apple's new App Library automatically organizes apps on your home screen so you don't have to scroll through multiple pages, similar to the Android app drawer.

Apple also introduced a major new feature called App Clips, which offers a small part of an app to use when it's needed, like ordering food from a restaurant or paying for parking. It's a concept similar to Google's Instant App feature, which was first announced in 2016. With Google's tool, apps and games can run without being installed, allowing users to test them first.

Apple also seems to have been inspired by a rival product to tackle a trouble spot for some iPhone users: videos (and FaceTime calls) that take over the entire screen when you perform some other function. Users will now be able to multitask and switch to other applications while still watching a video with a feature called Picture in Picture. Samsung Galaxy phones have been able to do this for years.

Apple redesigned the widgets, which have long been part of Android devices.
While tech companies are fond of promoting their unique "innovations," it's also common for them to copy or feature each other, either by cloning Snapchat or Samsung features on Facebook by copying Apple.

Android is not the only place where Apple seems to be taking inspiration. His new updates for group chats, like mentioning people directly, have been popular features on WhatsApp and the Slack messaging app in the workplace. Apple will also allow you to post conversations at the top of your inbox. Pinning individual messages is a widely used feature in Slack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here