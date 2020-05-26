Apple's iPhone 11 was the most popular smartphone in the first quarter of 2020

Apple's iPhone 11 was the most requested smartphone during the first quarter of 2020, even as the world withstood a global pandemic, according to new research shared today by research firm Omdia.



Apple sold approximately 19.5 million ‌iPhone 11‌ models during the quarter, thanks to the device's most affordable price tag along with its robust feature set.

"For over five years, even amid changing conditions in the wireless market and global economy, one thing has remained constant in the smartphone business: Apple has taken the first or second rank in the global shipping ranking. of Omdia models, "said Jusy Hong, director of smartphone research at Omdia. "Apple's success is the result of its strategy to offer relatively few models. This has allowed the company to focus its efforts on a small number of products that appeal to a wide selection of consumers and sell in extremely high volumes."

Samsung's Galaxy A51 was the second most popular smartphone with 6.8 million units shipped, followed by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro, with 6.6 and 6.1 million units shipped, respectively.

Apple's iPhone XR, which was the best-selling smartphone in the prior-year quarter, ranked fourth with 4.7 million units shipped. The PiPhone XR‌ was more popular than the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, though it's worth noting that those two smartphones were counted individually rather than together.



Apple shipped an estimated 4.2 million iPhone 11 Pro Max models and an estimated 3.8 million ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ models, for a combined total of 8 million shipped smartphones. If they had been counted as a combined total, the two models would have been second in the shipment ranking.

Omdia is a research company established after the merger of Informa Tech's research division and IHS Markit technology research portfolio.