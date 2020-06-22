Apple's new iPhone feature aims to replace car key

While Apple's years-long ambition to build its own vehicle has not materialized, its CarPlay infotainment system is available in 97% of new cars, according to the company.

And he believes that the humble car key, which in new cars can take the shape of your vehicle, or even feature a display of its own, can still be further improved.

"They have been around for more than 100 years, but they have become large, bulky and mature to reinvent," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering.

Apple ( AAPL ) He will first implement the feature in the BMW 5 Series 2021, but wants to expand it to other car models.