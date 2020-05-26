Apple's Pro Display XDR wins the & # 39; Displays of the Year & # 39; award

The Society for Information Display today announced its picks for the 26th Annual Screen Industry Awards, and Apple has once again taken one of the top spots, this time with its Pro Display XDR which debuted last year alongside with the revamped Mac Pro.



Pro Display XDR was one of three display products called "Displays of the Year," along with Samsung's foldable display and BOE's dual-cell LCD panel that offers an improved contrast ratio, minimal brightness, and color depth compared. with traditional LCD screens.

Pro Display XDR from Apple

With its massive 32-inch LCD panel, 6K retina resolution, and over 20 million pixels, Apple Pro Display XDR sets a new bar for the capabilities of a professional display. Designed for professional users who rely on color accuracy and realistic image reproduction, such as photographers, video editors, 3D animators, and colorists, Pro Display XDR offers the most comprehensive set of features ever offered on a display in its price range paving the way for professionals in every role in a workflow to unlock their creativity. With P3 wide color and 10-bit color depth, Pro Display XDR is expertly calibrated at the factory to ensure the reproduction of billions of colors with exceptional precision. And features like built-in reference modes make it easy to match the viewing requirements of content creation workflows. With 1000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness and 1600 nits peak, 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, and an Apple-designed backlight system for optimized light shaping, Pro Display XDR sets a new industry standard for imaging. Incredible with reference quality at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of traditional reference monitors.

While Apple has positioned the $ 5000 + Pro Display XDR as a competitor against benchmark monitors that can cost multiple times that amount, some professionals have argued that it doesn't meet that standard. However, the Pro Display XDR works well for its price, with great color accuracy, gamut coverage, and sustained brightness.

Apple has become a regular honoree at the Society for Information Display awards, and recently won the Displays of the Year award for the Apple Watch Series 4 last year and the iPad Pro and iPhone X two years ago.