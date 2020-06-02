Appomattox: controversial removed Confederate statue in historic Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

The monument was erected in 1889 to honor the Confederate soldiers of Virginia City and stands with its arms crossed and back north. It is one of the many controversies. Confederate monuments nationwide who has faced repeated removal demands.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tweeted photos of the removal of the statue on Tuesday morning saying: "Alexandria, like all major cities, is constantly changing and evolving."

A city spokesperson told CNN in a statement that "the owner of the statue (United Daughters of the Confederacy) notified the city yesterday that the statue would be removed this morning."

The United Daughters of the Confederation could not immediately be reached for comment.