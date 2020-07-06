apps that provide necessary income for chefs

There's a concert economy for everything these days, including gourmet cooking.

Many new applications are emerging to help chefs earn additional income during the coronavirus pandemic by cooking or teaching about cooking, and they are attracting some renowned talent.

On Monday, Franklin Becker, co-founder of The Little Beet restaurant chain, will launch 100 Pleats, an interactive food app that he would like to see as the Uber for chefs who are making their own hours and working when they want.

Named after the number of folds in a chef's hat, the app offers a platform for chefs to sell their cooking experience through virtual sessions that can cost $ 10 for ten minutes or $ 500 or more for up to 120 minutes.

Each chef sets their price and pockets at 80 percent, and the app gets the rest.

100 Pleats is based on the idea that customers pay chefs for their valuable time, either to answer some questions or to teach a group of friends how to cook. There are also classes for children.

"You can ask (the chefs) anything, like what to do for dinner or what to do with the ingredients you already have in your fridge," says Becker.

So far, participating chefs include Emma Bengtsson, the first Swedish cook to win two Michelin stars, George Mendes, with Michelin star, Maria Loi de Loi Estiatorio, an exclusive Greek restaurant underneath Central Park, Mexican cuisine specialist Sue Torres and Indian food star Chintan. Pandya

Meanwhile, chefs working to fill their time, and income gaps, during the pandemic are also turning to food subscription apps like CookUnity.

When Mateo Marietti co-founded CookUnity in 2016, it was designed as a test kitchen in Brooklyn for trained chefs who didn't have their own kitchens or restaurants, a sort of WeWork for chefs.

Marietti still has the kitchen, but the business strategy has focused on helping chefs earn additional income by closing their restaurants or doing reduced business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The weekly subscription platform allows diners to order meals from the chef of their choice, including weekly menu options from their restaurants and cookbooks. Dishes range in price from $ 10.99 to $ 16. Delivery started in New York and is now available throughout the Northeast and parts of New England.

Since March, more than a dozen new chefs have been added to the site, including master chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, his son Cedric Vongerichten, as well as Joseph "JJ" Johnson, a James Beard Foundation Book Prize-winning chef.

Johnson said he was inspired to join after seeing the success other chefs have had on the app, including Cedric Vongerichten, the executive chef and owner of Wayan, a French-influenced Indonesian hotspot. Cedric also runs the kitchen at Jean-Georges' West Village restaurant, Perry Street.

Elder Vongerichten joined after the confinement hampered business in Wayan, but says he is inclined to stay long after a vaccine is discovered. "I think people will still want to eat at home," he told Side Dish.

Johnson is on his way to start cooking for CookUnity in August.

"We are trying to take advantage of a new network. The goal is to reach beyond my restaurant, to people who watch my cooking show but can't get to the restaurant," says Johnson of Field Trip, a pan-African rice-based restaurant. in Harlem.