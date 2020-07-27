Aptoide for Android

With the growing popularity of Android devices, it is observed that a lot of them are showing up problems with the Google Play Store. As a result, a lot of them are also seen to search for some other alternative. One specific solution to this problem is to shift to Apple devices having the pre-embedded marketplace, also known as the App store. Aptoide is, however, the best for all those loyal android users who do not have any recent plan to convert their smartphone into an iOS device.

Aptoide is an open-source application store similar to that of Play Store. Its name is derived from the words ‘APT’ (the Debian package manager) and ‘oide’ (the last syllable of Android). It is basically a store of stores where users are eligible to create and build their own app store that offers every single APK file such as the HD wallpapers, your favorite games, along with different other apps that you would need for your everyday life. It allows you to install this app to your Android devices for free of cost. Here’s all you need knowing about this application:

Easy-to-grab apps

With the growing risks of typical data theft and cybersecurity issues, this app is a reliable marketplace for all Android users. It is regarded as the third biggest marketplace for Android users, comprising over hundreds of thousands of applications available to download. Post installation, you may choose to grow through the slides that will in turn, tutor you about how to navigate the app and use its unique features.

The best thing about this app is that you would not require to sign up for using this application. It comes with an easy interface and you can easily scroll through the featured apps as displayed on various sponsored apps, banners and categories of different specic apps mentioned alongside. You can even visit the app reviews by the app developers and check with different publishers before getting through this app. You may also use the Search bar and then type the keywords of the specific app by mentioning the year of publishing, title, publisher or category.

Prior to installation, you may go through all the specs by clicking on the app’s icon. Just scroll below the app’s title and you will see the version of the app mentioned right there. You may even see a little green check with the word ‘trusted’ (only if it’s been tested and approved by the management). It is important to understand that the ‘trusted’ stamp mentioned right there will represent that the following app follows all the rules and regulations given by the creators. It is usually ideal to see whether or not it has a trusted stamp as the one without it will contain malware and malicious contents. Installing it may risk the users’ identity and privacy.

Thus, it is usually safe to install only the apps with trusted stamps. You can also see through the available teaser videos, and screenshots, as well as, read through the descriptions. You may also get a hold of the app’s size, ratings, publisher’s details, and likes. You may also slide through the comments and get an idea of the users’ verdicts, as well as, check out the related apps that you may find useful to you by any chance. You can also go through the advanced technical info to determine whether or not it is compatible for your device. Once you are sure about it, you can click on the install button. A download manager will pop up on your screen and you may download your preferred app based on the internet connection.

Easy UI – Just similar to that of Google Play Store!

If you have had an experience of using Google Play Store earlier, you would probably have no issue navigating this app either! However, the app comes with a whole set of unique features, as well, you can subscribe it to different independent stores. Also, there are update tabs that are easy for downgrading the versions so that you can upgrade your old app and get an updated one. You can even integrate this application with the Facebook app to assure easy permit through the timeline of apps that you might not have installed on your android device yet. Another common concern that we have been seeing among users recently is that liking or commenting via this app will no way affect your FB account as it works independently and does not hinder the working of the app’s user community in any case.

Where can you run this application?

You may get the app for free by visiting its official website. You can even choose to download the app instantly to your Android devices simply by clicking the ‘install for free now’ button.

The Aptoide TV and Aptoide Lite are also available for free installation. You can easily avail it to your set-top box/smart TVs and low-end devices (with slow Internet connection), respectively.

Simply go to your Settings menu, and then, select the ‘Security’ where you can choose to tick Unknown sources. Once done, click on Install button.

Is there any other better alternative?

You can try out different other available options from the Android marketplace and get them at free of cost. The most popular contender of Aptoide is F-Droid. This app basically compiles and arranges all the file packages available within the app, thereby, ensuring a high level of security. It also assures all sorts of malicious and unreliable contents to stop transferring immediately before it reaches the app users. All the titles within the app are free of charge.

Besides, the app doesn’t allow ad displays and online trackers which gives you a relaxation from all kinds of cybersecurity and privacy, as well as, boosts your device’s battery life. The app presents all the available apps within its market, and since many other apps do not show the ratings, comments, screenshots, and the number of downloads, it may be difficult for you to determine whether or not the app/game/software is good or just trash. That’s not the case with Aptoide, whatsoever!

The upside of this Aptoide is that you can read through all its details through the fairly-written descriptions. Besides, the app’s maintainers are pretty regular.

Our take

Aptoide may not be the safest alternative to Google Play Store, but it is definitely one of the best apps with the largest user bases up-to-date with more than 120 Million developers and publishers engaging and generating millions of apps available for you to download. There is an immediate running of a 3-step malware detection process on every APK file submitted by the app’s community, and it is certainly one of the app’s initiatives in addressing online threats and security issues.

Not all malicious apps are detected and some may still be available in the app’s market; however, you can still choose only the apps with trusted stamps on its descriptions. Keeping aside the typical data theft and cybersecurity issues, the app is still a reliable marketplace for all Android users. It also offers premium quality features which you can’t find in similar apps, such as that of its downgrade option and open-partnership program that are mostly meant for all aspiring and established e-store owners.

Should you download it?

You may download it at your own risk. Certainly, the Google Play Store is still sitting at the top spot and it will not go down for another couple of years. It is not only the best in terms of its service but also with its offered security and reliability to its millions of users all across the globe. In this case, you don’t have to risk your online privacy by downloading alternative apps any further. In case your phone doesn’t support Google Play, you may also check out F-Droid.