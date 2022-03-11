Aquaman is a superhero that hails from the underwater city of Atlantis. He is the king of Atlantis and the protector of the seven seas. Aquaman has superhuman strength, durability, and speed. He can breathe underwater and communicate with sea creatures telepathically. Aquaman first appeared in DC Comics in 1941 and has since become a staple of the DC universe. Aquaman was portrayed by Jason Momoa in the 2018 film Aquaman and will appear in the upcoming Aquaman 2.

Aquaman 2 release date delayed

The fans are in for a treat with Warner Bros. releases. But, for now, moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see their next favourite superhero film. As a result of Warner Bros.’s decision to postpone the release dates of several movies, Aquaman 2 has been delayed.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have moved forward to 2023 as a result of the epidemic and production delays, according to Variety. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which features Jason Momoa in the title role, has been moved from December 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023.

What is Aquaman all about?

The Aquaman movie is all about Arthur Curry, the half-human, half-Atlantean prince who is the heir to the throne of Atlantis. Aquaman must step forward to lead his people and stop Black Manta from destroying the world.

Aquaman was one of Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing films of 2018, bringing in $335.1 million domestically and $1.148 billion worldwide. The film was directed by James Wan and also starred Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Ludi Lin.

With Aquaman delayed until 2023 fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite superhero on the big screen again. In the meantime, there are plenty of Aquaman comics to keep fans busy. Aquaman is one of DC Comics’ most popular superheroes and has been featured in several animated series and live-action TV shows over the years.

Who is in the cast and crew of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

The movie is directed by James Wan and screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The movie stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna among few other characters.

What is the cast saying about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Jason Momoa said, “It was an honour to return as Aquaman and work with the talented cast and crew on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Amber Heard said, “I’m so excited for fans to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It’s a great movie.”

Willem Dafoe said, “It was a lot of fun to be back in the world of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

First look at Jason Momoa’s new suit in ‘Aquaman 2’ 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Deq1YtVKFV — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 5, 2021

What is special about Aquaman?

Aquaman is known for his ability to communicate with sea life and he is the king of Atlantis. Aquaman also has super strength and can swim at incredibly fast speeds. He is a powerful superhero and an important member of the Justice League.

What can fans expect from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Fans can expect an action-packed, thrill-ride of a movie. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is sure to entertain audiences of all ages. Be sure to check out Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in theatres on March 2023!

