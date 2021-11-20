In 2018, James Wan did a great job with Aquaman. This movie was different from the other DC movies and was very fun and wet. Jason Momoa was in it and he is nice. Aquaman was a movie that had many twists. It also made a lot of money at the box office. The movie was so good, there is now going to be an Aquaman 2. DC Comics and Warner Bros. are making a new “Aquaman” movie. In the movie, many of the people from the first one will be back. Here is what we know about it so far:

What is the release date of Aquaman and the lost kingdom?

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will come to theaters on December 16, 2022. It may be different from other Warner Bros. movies because it is expected to only be released in theaters at first. So you have to wait a while before this movie shows up on HBO Max. It is not like “The Suicide Squad” because it does not come out right away. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres on December 16, 2022.

What is the plot of Aquaman and the lost kingdom?

Warner Bros. has not confirmed the plot details of the movie, but we think that they might bring back Abdul-Mateen. In this movie, they will talk about more things. The story is inspired by a 1960s cult horror film. James Wan, the director of “Aquaman,” is also hinting at his horror DNA. He shared a video on Instagram of Jason Momoa filming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The people who made the movie said that Black Manta is still trying to get revenge on Aquaman. Orm is back too. They also said the sequel will be a more mature movie, but it will still be fun. He mentioned that the movie has fantasy and magic. We can’t wait to watch it.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a movie coming out. It’s part of what is called the DCEU, or DC Extended Universe. The movie is about how Arthur Curry is getting an adventure. There are details that I don’t know yet. It is filming. It has the working title of Necros, which could be about another lost city in the DC Comics world. But James Wan, who is directing it, said last year at DC FanDome that we will see some horror elements again.

I would say that the next movie will have a little bit of horror like the first one. For example, there was a part called Trench in the first movie. I think it is important to me in movies. I always show this kind of story in Aquaman. Everyone was scared when they were underwater. I like to watch horror movies. That means that I like scary scenes. So I try to make them scarier by adding more of my thoughts.

Who will be starring in the sequel?

Jason Momoa will play Aquaman in the new film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Other cast members are returning, too. For example, Amber Heard will play Mera in this movie. There is also Patrick Wilson who plays Orm Marius in this movie. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was in the first movie as David Kane/Black Manta, also will be in the next one. Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park) rescued him at the end of the first movie and he said that he might be back. A Hollywood Reporter’s report said that he is in the movie. The Hollywood Reporter also said that three people (Janie Zhao, Indya Moore, and Vincent Regan) have joined the cast.

Zhao is playing a character in the movie named Stingray. We don’t know anything about him yet. I am playing Karshon in the movie. This character comes from DC comics. According to the report, Karshon first appeared as a villain in 1963’s Green Lantern #24. Karson is a shark who got smarter and gained powers after an encounter with radiation Pilou has joined the cast. He played in Game of Thrones. Aquaman looked for Atlan’s trident in the first film. Finally, Regan will appear as Atlan.

James Wan is coming back to direct “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” He took a break from DC movies, but he is coming back to make the sequel. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay. James Wan is producing it with Peter Safran. Walter Hamada and Michal Clear are also on board as producers. Rupert Gregson-Williams will be composing the score for “Aquaman.”

