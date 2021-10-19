Aquaman, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Aquaman: Star Cast

The Aquaman movie is based on the DC Comics character Aquaman. The movie was released in December 2018 and stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

When is Aquaman: King of Atlantis coming out?

The movie Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is coming out on December 16, 2022. The first movie is on November 4, 2022. And the last movie is on June 2, 2023. All three movies are made by a director who has done a movie before. James Wan made a movie called “The Conjuring.” Andy Muschietti made “It” and David F. Sandberg made “Lights Out.”

At the DC FanDome panel in August 2020, Wan said that the second Aquaman movie will be more serious and relevant to what’s happening today.

Fans were worried when they heard that the movie’s tone was changing. But if you change it and then change it again, the movie will not be good. So the director waited until the script and story were right. In an interview from August 2021, Wan talked about the decision to walk a darker path for the sequel.

People liked the first movie because they were not familiar with the comic book where this story takes place. It is strange, but the interesting world. People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. I didn’t want to do that, but it wasn’t right. So, with the second movie, I think it will be easier for people to like where we go because I gave them a reason in the first movie.

What is the plot of Aquaman: King of Atlantis?

The director also talked about why they made the movie. He said that he watched a movie from 1965 called Planet of the Vampires. The movie is about people on a spaceship that are fighting. They end up fighting themselves. This movie was made by Wan. He also made other movies. One of them is called Malignant. The review called the movie bonkers in a good way. This means that something about it was really fun and interesting to watch, which is what we want to happen for this DCEU thing.

Wan has also posted hints about the lost kingdom of Atlantis. Necros is a city that was made in Atlantis. It disappeared and reappeared in different spots through the wonder of technology.

Jason Momoa will be in two more movies. He will have a movie called Sweet Girl which you can watch this summer on Netflix, and he will also be in a TV show called Sea which is coming out soon on Apple TV. Dave Bautista, who was in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy,” joined the Apple series for season two. It started at the end of August. Zack Snyder made a movie called Justice League. Jason Momoa starred in this movie.

You can watch it on HBO Max or buy the DVD, Bluray, or 4K Blu-ray. Alongside Ray Fisher, Momoa championed The Snyder Cut and backed his castmates’ allegations of unacceptable behavior. He also backed Zack Snyder when he left the film. For more from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, watch the movie Candyman while it’s in theaters. If you can’t, then wait until he appears as Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections. It will be out on December 22nd and streaming on HBO Max.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be starring in Aquaman: King of Atlantis?

Jason Momoa’s character in the movie Aquaman is going to return. Jason Momoa will be bleaching his hair again before he starts filming in London. Recently, Khal Curry showed a new suit he made for the new movie. You can see the gaudy and ornate gold and green armor from Aquaman, or you can see a new, sleeker dark stealth suit. The suite is made from Atlantian tech. It is based on a cephalopod’s ability to camouflage. The suit has a more muted color scheme and fewer bevels, and it does not have gauntlets or fins on the boots. Jason Momoa, the actor in Aquaman, told Drew Barrymore that he helped to write the draft of what would be finished by Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Momoa is encouraged by the co-writers and director. He says that their hearts are in it.

Amber Heard is going to play Mera in the film. She was on trial but will do it again for an extra scene in the movie. She posted a photo of her doing push-ups on a bar and a video of her going through some routines to be in the movie.

What can we expect from casting?

Aquaman’s human nemesis, Black Manta, is coming back in the sequel. He is training hard and he seems happy to be in the movie. In Aquaman, we were only briefly introduced to Black Manta. And his motivations for what he does. But in this movie, I get to show people more of who he is and why he does what he does. I’m showing different colors in this one. It gives the actors a lot of good moments to tell stories.

Patrick Wilson posted a picture of sweat. It was taken in April. The new Aquaman movie has a new look. The villain doesn’t look like he would only live in the water. He looks buff and tan, but surprisingly, he is on land.

Dolph Lundgren and Temuera Morrison are coming back. They will be playing King Nereus of Xebel, one of the Seven Kingdoms of Atlantis, and Arthur’s human father.