arab-teen-in-new-york-attacked-with-a-baseball-bat

(CNN) An Arab teenager in New York was assaulted with a baseball bat earlier this month in what the Council on American-Islamic Relation is calling “an anti-immigrant, anti-Arab, and racially charged attack.”

“This brazen attack on a teenager is disturbing and has no place in our city,” said Ahmed Mohamed, the legal director of the organization’s New York chapter in a statement on Wednesday. “No one should be attacked or live in fear because of their race or ethnicity. The assailant made his motives very clear and the NYPD needs to open a hate crime investigation.”

CAIR-NY identified the victim as Tarek Elsayed, an 18-year-old Egyptian-American.

The teen was attacked in Staten Island by a neighbor over a parking dispute, a police source told CNN.

The man punctured Elsayed’s rear passenger tire and struck him with a baseball bat when he got out of his car to check the damage, CAIR-NY said in a statement.