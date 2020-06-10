Archaeologists believe they have found the oldest theater in London.

(CNN) – A team of archaeologists may have discovered the oldest built theater in London underneath a construction site in Whitechapel.

The Elizabethan theater, known as the Red Lion, is believed to date from around 1567, Archeology South-East, part of the Institute of Archeology at University College London, said in a press release.

No physical evidence of the theater had been found before and its exact location has never been confirmed, but a combination of evidence means that excavation director Stephen White is "97% certain" that it is the Red Lion, he told CNN.

White emphasized the importance of the site in the history of the theater, as the Red Lion marked a shift from performances in the courtyards of inns to shows in dedicated spaces.

The excavation took place at Whitechapel, east London. Southeast Archeology / UCL

He described the builder, John Brayne, as an "unrecognized hero" and "godfather" of the Elizabethan theater. Brayne was a grocer and businessman who recognized the potential to make money from a theater and started building a prototype at the Red Lion, White said.

Nearly 500 years later, White and the team discovered the woods in an advanced state of decomposition at the site of a housing development on 85 Stepney Way in London's East End.

"The fact that they survived is a miracle," said White, who predicted that the woods would have disappeared if the site had been excavated 10 years later.

The discovery of the woods adds to the cartographic and documentary evidence of two lawsuits between Brayne and the carpenters who work on the construction of the building.

This 3D model shows what the stage would have looked like. Southeast Archeology / UCL

In 1567, legal documents described wooden scaffolding in "the house called the red lyon," and archaeologists say this suggests they were "substantial."

The 1569 lawsuit speaks of a "farme house called and known by the name of Sygne of the Redd Lyon" that has an outdoor stage and seating, according to the press release.

It also gives the dimensions of the stage: 40 feet from north to south and 30 feet from east to west, at a height of 5 feet from the ground.

Archaeologists discovered a rectangular wooden structure in January 2019, which was adjusted to the dimensions of the stage according to the 1569 demand.

After beginning life as a farm that served beer, as was common at the time, the Red Lion built a stage in the late 16th century. Then it became a formal inn, a business that continued until at least the 18th century.

The team then uncovered remains of buildings from the 15th and 16th centuries, as well as evidence that they had become part of a complex in the 17th century.

This late 17th century mug with a realistic Charles II medallion was found on the site. Southeast Archeology / UCL

Two of the discovered buildings have been identified as beer cellars.

"Tudor-era inns needed a cool, safe place to store their drink, as the beer would have gone out much faster than it does today," said Michael Shapland, historical building specialist at UCL Archeology South-East. .

Numerous artifacts such as beakers and glasses, cups, bottles, jugs, and ceramic vessels provide further evidence that the site was actually the Red Lion.

In 1576, using the Red Lion as a prototype, Brayne built The Theater, Shoreditch, where the plays of William Shakespeare were performed in the 1590s.

The next stage of the project is to dig deeper into the findings and begin mapping in more detail what the buildings were used for, White said.