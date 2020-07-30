Archaeologists discover probable source of Stonehenge sarsen stones

For centuries, the source of Stonehenge's huge sarsen stones has been an open mystery.

Archaeologists and historians have long debated where the giant sarsen stones, used to create the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England, might have come from.

On Wednesday, researchers announced a groundbreaking discovery that pinpointed the probable origin of the Sarsen stones in West Woods, a forested area just 24 kilometers from Stonehenge, near the town of Marlborough.

"MYSTERY SOLVED!" English Heritage tweeted , who cares for the site and contributed to the study. "We FINALLY (almost certainly …) know where the gigantic Sarsen stones of Stonehenge come from!"

The stone circle monument, built by Neolithic people, is largely made of two types of stone. There are the smaller slabs known as blue stones, which are known to come from the Preseli Hills in south-west Wales.

The largest stones, known as megaliths, are made from sarsen, a local sandstone. They weigh up to 30 tons and measure up to 7 meters (almost 23 feet) tall, and form the fifteen stones of Stonehenge's central horseshoe. Experts have long suspected that the stones may have originated at Marlborough Downs, a group of hills north of the monument, but the truth had been "impossible to identify until now," said the statement by English Heritage, which deals with the site.

All of this changed last year, when a missing piece of the stones was returned. A core of a sarsen stone was removed in 1958, and an excavation clerk kept it, requesting that it be returned to the monument on the eve of its 90th birthday.

"When Robert (the employee) decided to return the core last year, experts started putting together a puzzle," English Heritage tweeted.

A missing piece of Stonehenge returned after 60 years and helped uncover the secrets of the stones. Credit: english heritage

The team, funded by the British Academy, conducted non-destructive tests on the sarsen stones and the missing core, showing that most shared similar chemistry and came from the same area. They then analyzed sarsen outcrops across England, from Norfolk to Devon, to compare those chemical compositions with the Stonehenge samples. The method is similar to matching a "chemical fingerprint," said the study, which was published in the journal Science Advances.

The results finally found the best combination in one place: West Woods, about a 40-minute drive.

"It has been really exciting to take advantage of 21st century science to understand the Neolithic past and finally answer a question that archaeologists have debated for centuries," said David Nash of the University of Brighton, who led the study.

West Woods is a picturesque wooded area covering nearly 390 hectares (960 acres). It is popular for its cycling and hiking trails, and for spring blossoms.

Bluebells in bloom in West Woods, England in April 2011. Credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images

There are still unanswered questions. For example, there are two stones that appear to come from different areas of origin of the other Stonehenge sarsens.

"While this may be a coincidence, one possibility is that their presence marks the work of different communities of builders who have chosen to source their materials from a different part of the landscape," the study said.

It's also unclear why the original Stonehenge builders chose to get their West Woods sarsen when there were many other nearby dense areas with sarsen stones, but the study team theorized that it could be due to the large size of the West Wood stones.

"Now we can say that in getting the sarsens, the primary goal was size: They wanted the largest and most substantial stones they could find and it made sense to get them as close as possible," said historian Susan Greaney, one of the study's co-authors. , in the declaration of Heritage of English. "This is in stark contrast to the source of the blue stones, where something quite different was at stake, a sacred connection to these mountains."

"Once again, this evidence highlights how carefully considered and deliberate the construction of this phase of Stonehenge was," he added.

The discovery sheds light on where these Neolithic populations settled and where they gathered their materials, but it also helps narrow the road to Stonehenge. Another long-standing mystery is not just where the stones came from, but how they were transported so far to the monument site.

"Our results help narrow the most likely route along which sarsens were transported to Stonehenge," the study said. For example, researchers can now discard previous theories that the stones traveled from the town of Avebury south or southwest to Stonehenge.

The study added that more research is needed to pinpoint the exact location of the stone source within West Woods and to identify "prehistoric sarsen extraction wells."

"Being able to identify the area that Stonehenge's builders used to obtain their materials around 2500 BC is a real thrill," Greaney said in the statement. "Now we can begin to understand the route they might have taken and add another piece to the puzzle."