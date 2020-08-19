archaeologists-find-rare-artifacts-under-floorboards-of-english-manor-house

(CNN) An archaeologist unexpectedly discovered medieval manuscripts, 16th century clothing and Tudor books among the many artifacts left beneath the floorboards of Oxburgh Hall in Oxborough, England.

The most interesting find was a manuscript from the 15th century, which National Trust curator Anna Forrest believes was part of a portable prayer book that may have belonged to Sir Edmund Bedingfeld, the builder of Oxburgh Hall.

Oxburgh Hall is a moated house that belonged to the Bedingfeld family, and it is now a tourist attraction.

The discoveries were made during a restoration project after major structural problems were discovered on the roof in 2016. Due to the pandemic, archaeologist Matthew Champion worked mostly in isolation.

“We had hoped to learn more of the history of the house during the reroofing work and have commissioned paint analysis, wallpaper research, and building and historic graffiti recording,” Russell Clement, general manager at Oxburgh Hall, said. “But these finds are far beyond anything we expected to see.”