Archbishop of Canterbury says representation of Jesus as white must be reconsidered in light of Black Lives Matter protests

Speaking to the BBC Today Program, Welby was asked whether the way the western church "portrays Jesus" should be "rethought" and "reimagined" in light of the recent Black Lives Matter protests after his death. by George Floyd.

"Yes, of course I do," he said, adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in countries around the world. He said he was regularly in contact with Anglican Church leaders around the world, who did not portray Jesus as a target.

"You go into their churches and you don't see a white Jesus, you see a black Jesus, or a Chinese Jesus, or a Jesus from the Middle East, which is, of course, the most accurate.

"You see a Fijian Jesus, you see Jesus portrayed in as many ways as there are cultures, languages ​​and understandings."