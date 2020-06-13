Archery could go back 48,000 years in South Asia, study says

Researchers have revealed new evidence showing that the first humans living in Sri Lanka some 48,000 years ago made hunting tools from animal bones.

In the Fa-Hien Lena cave in southwestern Sri Lanka, beads, points for making clothes or nets, and arrowheads were found. The discovery is the oldest evidence of archery found in the region and potentially in all of Eurasia, according to a report published Friday in the journal Science Advances.

While the earliest humans were known to live in South Asia during the late Pleistocene epoch, the specific timing was unclear.

According to a press release published by the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History (MPI-SHH), a contributor to the study, "the origins of human innovation have traditionally been sought in the grasslands and coasts of Africa or the temperate environments of Europe ".

Co-author archaeologist Patrick Roberts explained in the statement that the "traditional approach" meant that "other parts of Africa, Asia, Australasia and the Americas have often been marginalized in discussions of the origins of material culture, such as the new projectile methods hunting or cultural innovations associated with our species. "

However, in 2019, scientists published a study looking at the monkey and squirrel bones found in the same cave on the island. Their work revealed that early humans had hunted mammals.

Fa-Hien Lena is also the site of the first appearance of fossils of Homo sapiens in South Asia.

Some of the bones in Fa-Hien Lena had already been converted into tools, giving researchers a clearer picture of how they were used and what for.

"Point fractures indicate high-powered impact damage, which is generally seen in the use of bow and arrow animal hunting," said Michelle Langley of Griffith University. "This evidence predates similar findings in Southeast Asia 32,000 years ago."

While at Fa-Hien Lena, archaeologists discovered a total of 130 projectile points. Fractures and wear patterns at the points were magnified under a microscope lens, making it clear that they were too short and heavy to be used as blowgun darts.

Additionally, the team observed that the length of the projectile points increased over time. They believed that this showed that hunters eventually went on to hunt larger games for their meals.

But weapons were not the only relics discovered. The cave produced decorative beads made from ocher minerals, shark teeth, and seashell. They estimated that the accounts are probably around 45,000 years old.

Roberts believes the accounts are proof that the first humans in Sri Lanka were trading goods with other populations, developing social media.

"These networks would be key to survival, because if climate change or other problems confronted one population, they could be supported by another, allowing our species as a whole to persist and prosper," he said.

Since then, the findings have encouraged scientists to explore coastal sites, searching for evidence of other early human trading partners.

"Humans right now show extraordinary resources and the ability to exploit a variety of new environments," said Nicole Boivin, director of MPI-SHH. "These skills allowed them to colonize almost every continent on the planet about 10,000 years ago, which clearly puts us on the path to being the global species that we are today."