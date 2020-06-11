Architects are planning a desert Martian city outside Dubai

Written by Poppy Koronka, CNN

Dubai is a city where firefighters use jetpacks, archipelagos are built from scratch, and buildings rise to the clouds; a slippery metropolis in the middle of a vast red desert. First-time visitors would be forgiven for thinking they'd stumbled upon a film set for a science fiction movie.

Now Dubai is ready for what should be its most otherworldly architectural project so far.

In 2017, the United Arab Emirates announced its ambition to colonize Mars for the next 100 years. But the architects are already imagining what a Martian city would be like, and they plan to recreate it in the desert outside Dubai.

Mars Science City was originally intended to cover 176,000 square meters of desert, the size of more than 30 soccer fields, and cost approximately $ 135 million.

Designed as a space for the Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) to develop the technology necessary to colonize Mars, architects Bjarke Ingels Group they were asked to design a prototype of a city suitable for maintaining life on Mars, and then adapting it for use in the Emirati desert.

How to build a Martian city

For this unique commission, the architects first had to overcome the immense challenges of creating a design to make the inhospitable environment of Mars habitable.

Mars has a thin atmosphere and does not have a global magnetic field, so there is little protection from harmful radiation. Temperature is another problem: the average on Mars is a cold of -63 degrees C (-81 degrees F). The thin atmosphere also means that there is little air pressure, so liquids quickly evaporate into gas; Despite the freezing temperatures, the blood of an unprotected human would boil on Mars.

Design by the Bjarke Ingels Group for Mars Science City. Credit: Dubai Media Office

But according to Jonathan Eastwood, director of the Space Laboratory at Imperial College London, who is unrelated to the Dubai project, the challenges of living on Mars extend far beyond technicalities.

"I think the biggest challenge in terms of a sustained presence on Mars is not the engineering (or scientific) challenge, but the human (and) personal challenge," Eastwood explained.

"So not just to answer the question about how you survive, but how you thrive."

Martian vernacular architecture

Hoping that its design will enable the latter, Jakob Lange, a partner at Bjarke Ingels Group, explained to CNN how he and his team plan to overcome the challenges posed by the Red Planet.

To maintain a comfortable temperature and livable air pressure, the Martian city would be made up of pressurized biodomes, each covered with a transparent polyethylene membrane. Oxygen, made by applying electricity to underground ice, would fill each biodome.

Inside a biodome. Credit: Bjarke Ingels Group

As the population on Mars grows, biodomes will unite to form villages and eventually form ring or "bull" cities.

The city would be powered and heated using solar energy, and the thin atmosphere could help domes maintain their temperature.

"Since there is very little atmosphere on Mars, the heat transfer will be very low, which means that the air inside the domes will not cool as fast as it would on Earth," Lange said.

The buildings would be 3D printed under the domes, using Martian earth, and the rooms would extend 20 feet underground, shielding them from radiation and harmful meteorites.

Supernatural design even gets a little playful in places. "In the future on Mars, you would have skylights in your underground cave that would be like aquariums, with fish swimming around," Lange said. The water windows would protect residents from radiation while allowing light to enter underground rooms.

Water-filled skylights also appear in BIG designs for the Science City bound for Earth. Credit: Bjarke Ingels Group

No longer limited by Earth's physics, Martian architecture can take a whole new shape.

"There is about a third of gravity, which means you can suddenly make columns that are (thinner) and (have) longer spans of structures," Lange said. "It is created almost as a completely new set of rules to follow when designing architecture in space."

According to Eastwood, the design meets the challenges that Mars poses. "I think (these design elements) definitely (are) part of the key infrastructure for a long-term presence," he said. "The idea of ​​gradually protecting (from radiation) is sensible … The idea of ​​water windows is quite elegant."

MBRSC says Science City is still in the conceptual stage, and that a design or architect for final construction has yet to be decided, but BIG has already figured out how it would tailor its proposal for the Dubai desert, if selected.

On Earth, domes would not have to be pressurized or filled with oxygen, and buildings would be 3D printed from desert sand rather than Martian soil. But the water skylights would still be present, and would also be powered by solar energy.

In BIG's design, as well as in research labs, Mars Science City will contain an educational facility, museum, amphitheater, and co-working office space.

As of yet, there is no timeline for when construction will begin or when it will open, but MBRSC says it is currently conducting a detailed study of the specifications, which it will use to develop a revised budget and size for the site.

Dreaming of Mars

Mars Science City is just one part of the ambitious space program run by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai. Last year, he sent his first astronaut into space; This summer it will launch a probe to Mars, and in November it will undertake its first analog mission.

The UAE's Mars Hope Probe will arrive on Mars in February 2021. Credit: MBRSC

The eight-month venture will take place in Russia, and an Emirati crew member will be chosen as part of an international team of six. The mission will test the effects of isolation and confinement on mental and physical health.

Other places on Earth to mimic the conditions of space missions include the Antarctic Concord Station, used to simulate isolation, the California Mojave Desert, which NASA has used to test Mars rovers, and the Moroccan Sahara. , used by the European Space Agency as an analogue of Mars.

The MBRSC hopes that such research may be carried out at Mars Science City in the future.

"This will be our platform where we can develop the science (and) technology that will help us in our future missions to Mars," said Adnan AlRais, manager of the Mars 2117 program at MBRSC. "We want to create an entirely new facility that helps the international community."

To achieve its colonization goal in less than a century, the MBRSC recognizes that the enthusiasm for space travel will have to be passed on to several generations. Hope that Mars Science City inspires the next generation to dream of life on the Red Planet enough to make it come true.