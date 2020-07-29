Are baseball's virus problems a bad omen for the United States?

If baseball is an indication, our country is attacking the coronavirus.

Everyone was delighted to see the shortened season finally begin, and within days it is in jeopardy.

Is that an unfortunate metaphor for America's effort to reopen the economy while keeping people safe? Given the summer surge in the virus, was it the illusion that professional athletes could safely compete on the diamond, even without fans in the stands, just an illusion?

The chilling thing is that the nation's schools are grappling with momentous decisions about whether to reopen or continue virtual learning. This is not an exact analogy: very young children are less susceptible to the disease, but the magnitude of dealing with thousands of schools in 50 states outshines that of professional sports.

And if one or two students, teachers, or staff members get Covid-19, that school would face the possibility of closing all or part of it, precisely the dilemma facing Major League Baseball today. Governors who now demand masks, re-impose restrictions on bars, and demand that travelers from other states be quarantined are struggling with the same thorny questions.

With half of the Miami Marlins testing positive for the virus, at least 14 players and employees, according to ESPN, that team has had to cancel its first home game in a state affected by the pandemic. The team has been stranded in Philadelphia. And since the Marlins were playing against the Phillies, who had seven players with a positive result a month ago, the Pennsylvania team had to cancel their game on Monday against the Yankees. Both teams have had their seasons suspended through Thursday.

This is the virulence of the virus. A player could have received it from a family member or another player, and the infection spreads quickly.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who has had a player, Juan Soto, on the sidelines of the virus, told the Washington Post: "My level of concern went from eight to 12. I mean, this really come home now. " You see that half a team is infected and goes from one city to another. I have friends on that Miami team, and it really sucks. " The Nats are slated for a three-game series in Miami this weekend.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who is out of season due to health issues, wonders if baseball commissioner Rob Manfred will have to go offline.

"Now we can REALLY see if MLB is going to put players' health first," he tweeted. "Remember when Manfred said the players 'health was PARAMOUNT ?! Part of the reason I'm at home right now is because the players' health didn't come first. I can see that hasn't changed. "

It is a bummer to have to write these words. With so many entertainment venues blocked, from movie theaters to concert halls to Broadway, the return of baseball has provided much-needed fun (and high marks) for a frustrated population. The NBA, which has 22 of its 30 teams installed in Orlando, is paying close attention, as is the NFL.

But sports, as we have all learned through hymn protests, cannot be separated from the rest of society. And while baseball owners want their earnings and players want their wages, the season seems pretty precarious right now.

Another angle of virus emerged yesterday when we learned more about President Trump announcing that he is too busy with the pandemic to launch the first pitch for the Yankees.

It turns out that when Trump said he would do the ceremonial pitch at Yankee Stadium, it was an hour before Anthony Fauci did it for the Washington Nationals, and Trump was not scheduled to make the first pitch. The New York Times says he told his staff to contact his friend Randy Levine, the club's president, and to accept a long-standing invitation, but a date had not been confirmed.

The Times says Trump was "upset by Dr. Fauci's turn in the spotlight." Doesn't the President of the United States have more important things to worry about during a pandemic?

The kick is that Fauci went to a local school to practice for his big moment, underestimated the 60 feet between the mound and the home plate, and ended up throwing a weak pitch that bounced. Hopefully it will be better at virus calculations.

Baseball is a difficult game. And given the COVID-19 threat, it has to be that way if the season is to survive.