Branched chain amino acids, also known as BCAAs are found at every local gym, nutrition store, and smoothie shop. BCAAs are one of the more common supplements that many consider staples in their daily fitness routine, gym bag, or pantry at home.

Now, before you jump on google and place an order, take some time to consider if BCAAs are truly beneficial for you. Are they worth taking up the space on your kitchen countertop or spending your hard earned money on?

What are BCAAs?

If you’re wondering what are BCAAs, then let’s talk about something you’re most likely familiar with.

Have you ever built something out of legos? That’s exactly what amino acids are but they are the building blocks required for energy and protein synthesis. Three of the amino acids are referred to as branched chain amino acids, these are leucine, isoleucine, and valine.

These three amino acids are necessary for our body to function properly when it comes to blood sugar regulation, immune function, gut health, protein synthesis and more (1).

Why do people take BCAAs?

While some amino acids are considered non-essential because our body can produce them, branched-chain amino acids can’t and must be consumed through our diet.

The reasoning behind why people take any supplement or product varies from person to person. The reasons for taking BCAAs can vary from someone looking to increase muscle mass, balance blood sugar, aid in weight loss, or even improve gut health.

It could also be due to following a specific diet, such as plant-based that may not be adequate in BCAAs. If you are someone that rises early for a workout and trains in a fasted state, BCAAs may also be helpful during your training session.

Some individuals may have received a recommendation from their healthcare practitioner while others may have simply noticed it was popular among other gym-goers.

Do BCAAs actually do anything?

BCAAs have been studied for many years and the research continues to support many benefits that can boost your overall health and wellness. BCAAs make up 35 percent of the essential amino acids in the muscle and must be obtained through your diet (2) .

BCAAs can be beneficial in increasing or maintaining your muscle mass by promoting muscle protein synthesis. They can also help boost the immune system as our immune cells oxidize BCAAs as fuel sources. Leucine has always shown that it is beneficial for improving gut health (1,2) .

Are BCAAs safe to take every day?

Most individuals that take BCAAs, will take them around their workout on a daily basis. BCAAs are required for our body to properly function and must be consumed through our diet.

Always check the label on your supplements to review the ingredients, dosage, and instructions on how to incorporate the product.

For example, if using a product like this branched chain amino acid supplement, you would mix one scoop (5 grams) into 10-12 ounces of the beverage of your choice. You can also read the label to find out exactly how much of each branched chain amino acid is provided.

If you have any concerns or questions, it’s always best to consult with your healthcare professional prior to adding any new supplements to your daily routine.

Are BCAAs a waste of money?

BCAAs aren’t something that you have to supplement with to be successful in your fitness and health journey. However, they can help you reach your goals by providing additional amino acids that you may not receive from your daily diet.

Consider them as a safety net, especially if you know that your diet provides adequate nutrition. However, while your diet may be adequate, if you are looking for ways to truly optimize your nutrition, BCAAs are definitely proven to be beneficial throughout many studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t need BCAAs?

When considering using BCAAs for maintaining and increasing muscle mass, although it can be beneficial, it may be unnecessary depending on the other supplements you are taking and the quality of your diet.

One study 24 males showed that whey protein was able to sustain increased rates of muscle protein synthesis after your exercise (3) . If you are someone that’s looking to consolidate the amount of supplements you are taking, you could opt for a whey protein that provides all amino acids.

Who can benefit from BCAAs?

Anyone can benefit from BCAAs, especially those that are highly active. When you put your body through intense training sessions and you have a busy schedule outside of the gym, you may find yourself under fueling. BCAAs are one way to protect yourself and your muscle mass.

There are also many individuals that can benefit from using certain supplements as another tool in the toolbox. You won’t get the results you want without hard work, but it also helps to take the additional steps and provide your body with the nourishment it requires.

Just like a car needs routine maintenance and fuel to operate efficiently and be reliable, so does your body.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of if you choose to supplement with BCAAs, make sure to consume a diet that’s well balanced and provides natural sources of branched chain amino acids. Some of these foods are chicken, fish, cheese, quinoa, greek yogurt, and many more.

BCAAs aren’t going to be the magic pill, but they can help you get one step closer to your goals of reaching optimal performance and health. Make sure that when choosing supplements you review the quality of the product and what ingredients are present to avoid wasting any of your money.

Nie, C., He, T., Zhang, W., Zhang, G., & Ma, X. (2018). Branched Chain Amino Acids: Beyond Nutrition Metabolism. International journal of molecular sciences, 19(4), 954. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms19040954

Zhang, S., Zeng, X., Ren, M. et al. Novel metabolic and physiological functions of branched chain amino acids: a review. J Animal Sci Biotechnol 8, 10 (2017). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40104-016-0139-z