Are the beginning and the beginning connected? John David Washington weighs in

Is Christopher Nolan's principle connected? Start? That's the question many have asked since the movie was announced. The plot of the film remains a mystery, but it seems that the characters of John David Washington and Robert Pattinson could be reversing time, which would no doubt bear some resemblance to Nolan's sci-fi success in 2010. It's Beginning really a sequel to Start?

With Beginning Slated to hit theaters in July, there are still too many questions to ask, including whether or not the film will meet its release date. In a new interview, star John David Washington was asked about connections to Inception, if there are any. Washington had to choose his words very carefully when speaking about Nolan's latest project. He had this to say.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan Crashed A Real 747 Plane On Tenet, Here's Why He Did It

"I would say that [Beginning] is a father-in-law Start… are related by marriage. They get together for Thanksgiving, family barbecues, like that kind of thing. Other than that, one lives in Europe, the other lives in Compton. "

In-laws are still related, but not by blood, so what does John David Washington mean by this? At least, it looks like there might be some connective tissue between Beginning and Start. That being said, it would be very easy to say that the two movies have zero connections and that they probably wouldn't spoil anything for anyone. As for something Washington could talk about, he noted how burdensome the project was for his body. The actor explains.

"There were times when I couldn't get out of bed. [Even] a couple of weeks later, I was worried, very worried that I couldn't finish this, and I didn't want to tell someone because I said, 'Oh, I'm going to die for this.' … This movie deserves it. Even if I break something, I'm not going to tell anyone until this is done. "

While John David Washington couldn't speak Beginning In detail, he was able to discuss Christopher Nolan's other projects. Specifically, he was asked about a fan theory that floated around that Heath Ledger's Joker is actually the hero in The dark knight, not Christian Bale's Batman. You can read what Washington said about that particular theory below.

"This is twisted. The Joker, a hero? That's gross. He says he's an agent of chaos. This guy wants to see the world burn. What's heroic about that? He had trouble, Batman too. Don't get me wrong, both of you they need to talk to someone. "

For now, Tenet is still slated to hit theaters on July 17. Major movie theaters have been closed since mid-March and are currently evaluating plans to reopen in the near future to present the latest Christopher Nolan film, along with Disney's live-action adaptation. Mulan. Nolan and Warner Bros. seem determined to have Beginning open this summer and get people back to theaters. Like everything else surrounding the project, it just raises more questions. The interview with John David Washington was originally conducted by Esquire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRS0lE7UvIU [/ embed]

Topics: beginning, beginning