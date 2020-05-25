Are the COVID-19 antibody results overly optimistic?





May 18, 2020

There is a lot of interest in the results that come from antibody tests in the hope that they can reflect the true range of severity and determine how many people might have been infected and have some immunity. But first we must know that the tests can differentiate between someone who has had COVID-19 and someone who has had one of the other betacoronaviruses. Doing this wrong is bad for understanding immunity in the population, and it is disastrous for an individual.

If you think you have a good test, as Dylan Morris said, the way to use that test to learn about population immunity is to go somewhere where there is a lot of disease and a large proportion have been infected. Think Lombardy or New York City; Wuhan is now small potatoes.

That assures you something important: that there will be enough exposure for a random sample to capture asymptomatic, mildly ill, or seriously ill (and let's not forget the dead) in numbers large enough that we can accurately estimate the proportion of each .

In contrast, smaller studies in places that currently have little COVID-19 activity, such as California, will struggle because the signal is expected to be weaker in the first place. Smaller numbers are difficult to estimate accurately. Biased sampling via social media won't help either.

Also, if your sample is not random, then you are probably not doing useful science aimed at understanding this question. You're keeping the people who do the real work on the pipettes busy.

There is a simple odor test here. We know that outbreaks of this virus result in severe stress for health care. If a study reports large amounts of immunity from the population without much disease, we must ask ourselves why the pandemic is magically different compared to other places.

Finally, we cannot escape the fact that poorly designed studies and the way they are reported all deviate in one direction, which says that there is more immunity in the population at a lower cost in lives. This is dangerous. I don't know what the reasons for that are. Maybe it is an illusion. But the virus will continue independently. You don't mind your study, whether it's well designed or not. Remember: nature cannot be fooled.

I think there are a large number of untold cases and many minor illnesses. I just don't think it's as much as these studies claim. There is a real answer out there, and we are still waiting for it. #Serosurveynow. But make it good.

Bill Hanage is an associate professor at the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics in the Department of Epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. It specializes in the evolution of pathogens. Follow him on Twitter.

