Are there really 36 alien civilizations out there? Well maybe

How many intelligent alien civilizations are there among the hundreds of billions of stars in the spiral arms of the Milky Way galaxy? According to a new calculation, the answer is 36.

That number assumes that life on Earth is more or less representative of the way life evolves anywhere in the universe: on a rocky planet at a proper distance from a suitable star, after about 5 billion years. If that assumption is true, humanity may not be exactly alone in the galaxy, but any neighbor is probably too far away to meet.

On the other hand, that assumption that life everywhere will evolve on the same timeline as life on Earth is huge, said Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California, who was not involved in the new study. . This means that the apparent precision of the calculations is misleading.

"If you relax those big, big assumptions, those numbers can be whatever you want," Shostak told Live Science.

Distant neighbors

The question of whether humans are alone in the universe is completely unknown, of course. But in 1961, astronomer Frank Drake introduced a way of thinking about probabilities. Known as the Drake equation, this formulation rounds up the variables that determine whether humans will likely find (or be found by) intelligent aliens: the average rate of star formation per year in the galaxy, the fraction of those stars with planets, the fraction of those planets that make up an ecosystem, and the even smaller fraction that life develops. Then comes the fraction of life-bearing planets that spawn intelligent life, rather than, say, strange algae. That is further broken down into the fraction of intelligent extraterrestrial life that develops detectable communication from space (humans fit this category, since humanity has been communicating with radio waves for about a century).

The final variable is the average time that communication from alien civilizations lasts. The Milky Way is about 14 billion years old. If the smartest and most communicative civilizations last, say, a few hundred years at most, the chances of Earthlings overlapping with their communications are miserable at best.

It is not possible to solve Drake's equation, because the values ​​of most of the variables are unknown. But University of Nottingham astrophysicist Christopher Conselice and his colleagues were interested in testing it with new data on star formation and the existence of exoplanets or planets surrounding other stars outside of our own solar system. They published their findings June 15 in The Astrophysical Journal.

"This document could not have been written a few years ago," Conselice told Live Science.

The team calculated the age distribution of the stars in the Milky Way, looking for those at least 5 billion years old and presumably old enough to host a human civilization. They discovered that 97% of the stars in the Milky Way are over 5 billion years old. Our 4.5 billion-year-old solar system is a relative novice in the galaxy, Conselice said, so it made sense that many stars in the Milky Way are older.

The researchers then calculated the number of those stars that are dense enough and stable enough to host planetary systems. A third of stars older than 5 billion years rated. Then, using what astronomers now know about exoplanet distribution, the researchers estimated the number of rocky planets within those stars' habitable zones. They also calculated which stars are rich enough in metals to have orbits on rocky planets with the kind of elements you might need to build, say, a radio transmitter. Ultimately, they set a lower limit on the life span of a communicating civilization at 100 years, based on the Earth timeline with radio technology thus far.

The result? If life on other planets follows the same trajectory as on Earth, there are 36 intelligent and communicating extraterrestrial civilizations that today share the Milky Way with humans. There is uncertainty in this estimate, with a range of four other civilizations up to 211. If extraterrestrial civilizations are likely to be distributed evenly across the Milky Way, our closest neighbor would be 17,000 light-years away.

That means that we are unlikely to communicate. The researchers calculate that a theoretical extraterrestrial civilization would have to be emitting detectable signals for approximately 3,060 years for us to collect them. That means establishing a two-way conversation with such a civilization, humanity (and aliens) would have to hold it together for another 6,120 years.

Questioning assumptions

There are more optimistic scenarios for ET compliance. If, for example, life can evolve at any time after 5 billion years, but not necessarily after 5 billion years, the number of possible civilizations in the Milky Way increases to approximately 928. In this case, a civilization has to communicate for only 1,030 years to make contact.

The problem with these numbers is that the authors filled in some of the blanks in the Drake equation with astronomical data while disregarding some of the more complicated and controversial variables without much discussion, Shostak said. Does life really evolve on some rocky planet within the habitable zone of a sun-like star? Does intelligent life appear reliably about 4.5 billion years later? If an asteroid didn't hit Earth about 66 million years ago, killing dinosaurs, the timeline of the evolution of intelligent life on Earth could be quite different, after all. Perhaps the most limiting variable, Shostak said, is the assumption that a communicating civilization only transmits signals for a century. That seems pessimistic even for human civilization, which is struggling but seems unlikely to stop using radio waves in the next two months, he said.

The answer to Drake's equation "depends a lot on the probability that life will develop in a world and the development (of intelligent life) in a world and the life of intelligence," Shostak told Live Science. "Those are important things that could change the response by an order of magnitude."

Conselice said calculations are a way of understanding humanity's existence and its future. If it turns out that there are more civilizations in the galaxy than the new math predicts, it means that life can evolve in much broader conditions than just Earth, or it means that civilizations tend to have a much longer life than ours so far.

"If we find many of them, it's a good sign that we could have a very long life for our civilization," said Conselice.

On the other hand, if the search for extraterrestrial life continues to be empty, it could mean that life rarely evolves, or that when civilization arises, it tends to self-destruct quickly. Perhaps the Milky Way was relatively bustling a few billion years ago, but those sparks from life have been quenched. In the end, Shostak said, there is only one way to find out.

"You can only write an article where you can estimate how many extraterrestrial societies there are once you find one or two," Shostak said.

