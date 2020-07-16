Are UFOs a threat? We have to investigate, says the former head of the US secret program.

It cannot be denied that the United States has an enduring fascination for unidentified flying objects or UFOs. However, UFO interest extends far beyond the US: Sightings are seen around the world, and multiple observations in remote locations describe aerial objects that are strikingly similar to each other, Luis Elizondo, former head of a Secret agency of the US government tasked with investigating UFOs, they recently told Live Science.

Although some label UFOs as alien spacecraft, the term simply describes aerial objects that defy explanation. One possibility is that they represent technology implemented by a hostile human source, making it impossible to say for sure that UFOs are harmless, Elizondo said. Therefore, assessing potential threats posed by UFOs should involve the collaboration of leaders from around the world, said Elizondo, who left the Pentagon in 2017 and is now director of global security and special programs at the Academy of Arts and Sciences To the Stars, a private institution. agency looking for evidence of UFOs.

"I think we are now at the point where we are beyond reasonable doubt that these things exist," Elizondo said. "We know they are there, we have one of the best technologies in the world that has confirmed their existence." But where do these items come from, what are their capabilities, and what are the intentions of whoever sent them? Elizondo and other experts dig deep into these questions in the second season of the series "Unidentified: Inside America & # 39; s UFO Investigation", with the first episode airing tonight (July 11) on the History Channel.

In the show's new season, Elizondo and Chris Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary for defense and intelligence, collect eyewitness accounts and other clues to intriguing and unexplained sightings by military and civilian personnel, according to the series' website.

UFOs are also known as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, and the United States government has been collecting reports of these enigmatic objects since the 1950s: in the Air Force Project Blue Book, from 1952 to 1969, and through the National Committee for Investigation of Aerial Phenomena (NICAP), a federal agency that compiled eyewitness accounts of encounters with UFOs from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The Blue Book Project investigated more than 12,000 reports of UFO sightings. Most of them turned out to be a misidentification of planes, weather balloons, clouds, or starlight, but 700 incidents remained unsolved.

Long-standing stigma and government secrecy surrounding UFOs have encouraged people to dismiss the sightings as hoaxes or pranks. But while the origins and capabilities of even some of these objects remain unknown, it would be foolish not to take them seriously, Elizondo explained.

"There is something in our sky and we don't know what it is, we don't know where it is from. Is that a problem? From a national security perspective, yes, it is a problem," he said. "We need to understand what they are, in order to determine if they are a threat."

Elizondo, a former military intelligence officer, led the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which was formed in 2007 to investigate reports of unexplained air sightings and allegedly closed in 2012, Live Science previously reported.

As with Project Blue Book, several AATIP UFO cases turned out to be misidentifications or technological glitches, but some UFOs remained unidentified. Over time, Elizondo's involvement with AATIP led him to realize that the system's bureaucracy was failing the public, keeping information about UFOs secret and minimizing the risks they could present.

"That is really what led me to resign," he told Live Science.

There are no elegant solutions.

Many of the UFO sightings that AATIP investigated were recorded by members of the armed forces in restricted airspace. Among them were three aerial encounters that were captured on video by US Navy pilots in 2004 and 2015; the footage was officially declassified and released online on April 27. In other cases, UAPs flew at what appeared to be hypersonic speeds, more than five times the speed of sound.

None of the objects had visible wings or other means of propulsion. Furthermore, they appeared to be performing maneuvers that would have subjected them to up to 700 times the force of normal gravity, or 700 G, Elizondo said. (Of course, there is no way to confirm those estimates, as the sightings were so fleeting and much of the obvious documentation is not readily available.) To put this in perspective, aircraft cabs can withstand only about 18G before cracks, and people can usually only last for a few seconds at 9Gs before passing out, as gravity draws blood to the extremities and oxygen stops flowing to the brain, according to PBS.

"I hope we can find elegant solutions to what these things are," he said. "If you can show me a technology that humanity has been able to build that does, great! But so far no one has been able to show that, not to me or to anyone in the United States government."

The new season of "Unidentified: Inside America & # 39; s UFO Investigation" begins July 11 on the History Channel at 10 p.m. / 9 p.m. CONNECTICUT.

Originally published in Live Science.