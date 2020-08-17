are-you-a-woman-who-votes?-thank-a-tomboy

(CNN) As Americans mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, we should thank those responsible for its passage. That includes a cohort few have thought about: tomboys.

Some first-wave feminists, who worked tirelessly to secure women’s right to vote, were raised under what was then a newfangled, 19th-century parenting style that encouraged girls to have some version of boyhood, deliberately defying the social norms of femininity that constrained adult women. An 1873 article stated that parents should “allow a girl to be as ‘tomboyish’ as her inclinations lead her to be. . . . Let her ride, drive, row, swim, run, climb fences, and even trees, if she has a mind to. She is only laying the foundation for future good health.”

In fact, there are more than 22,000 19th-century mentions of the word “tomboy” in Newspapers.com’s archives. True, not all of them are positive (and some are about a horse named Tomboy). Some writers called tomboys dangerous, or vulgar, and asserted that girls using their brains for studying or horseplay siphoned blood from where it belonged: the womb.

But others believed the opposite: behaving “like a boy” — running wild, climbing trees, playing baseball, and wearing loose-fitting clothes that didn’t constrict their movement — was actually good for procreation. In fact, some contended that childhood tomboyism would later make women more attractive to men. An 1891 article from The San Francisco Call was titled: “The American Tomboy: She Often Becomes a Woman Men Admire and Worship.”

Some who encouraged tomboyism sounded like downright feminists. An 1858 editorial called “Our Daughters — Tomboys” told mothers that their daughters should be treated, effectively, like sons: “[I]f restricted (physical) education, enfeebled health, delicate nervous system, and above all a purposeless, aimless life, are not calculated to bring out the genius and build up the reputation of their sons; neither are they to be depended on to do this for their daughters.”